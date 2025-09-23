Former State Senator Nicole Mitchell Sentenced Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to six months in jail (to be served via work release) for felony burglary after breaking into her stepmother’s home.

Toddler Killed in Drunken Rollover Crash A toddler died and several others were injured in a rollover crash near Maplewood believed to involve alcohol.

Using Wasps to Fight Emerald Ash Borer State and federal agencies are releasing wasps as a biological control strategy to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer in Minnesota.

Early voting begins ahead of Nov. 4 local elections

Voters across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many suburbs can already cast ballots, including in mayoral, city council, and school board races. Key matchups include incumbents like Jacob Frey in Minneapolis and Melvin Carter in St. Paul.

Woman convicted in murder of Twin Cities DJ

Margot Lewis was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Liaria Tsai; prosecutors also charged her with body-interference.

Arsonist pleads guilty to attacks on metro mosques

Jackie Rahm Little admitted to setting fires at two mosques—one in Bloomington, one in Minneapolis. The acts caused significant damage and public outcry.