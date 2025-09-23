Minnesota Today 9/23/25
Some of the top statewide headlines
Politics & State Government
Former State Senator Nicole Mitchell Sentenced
Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to six months in jail (to be served via work release) for felony burglary after breaking into her stepmother’s home.
Public Safety & Crime
Toddler Killed in Drunken Rollover Crash
A toddler died and several others were injured in a rollover crash near Maplewood believed to involve alcohol.
Woman Guilty of Murdering Twin Cities DJ
A woman was found guilty of murdering 35-year-old aspiring DJ Liaria Tsai; two counts of second-degree murder and a felony count of body interference.
Environment & Wildlife
Using Wasps to Fight Emerald Ash Borer
State and federal agencies are releasing wasps as a biological control strategy to slow the spread of the emerald ash borer in Minnesota.
Twin Cities / Metro Area
Early voting begins ahead of Nov. 4 local elections
Voters across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many suburbs can already cast ballots, including in mayoral, city council, and school board races. Key matchups include incumbents like Jacob Frey in Minneapolis and Melvin Carter in St. Paul.
Arsonist pleads guilty to attacks on metro mosques
Jackie Rahm Little admitted to setting fires at two mosques—one in Bloomington, one in Minneapolis. The acts caused significant damage and public outcry.
Zebra mussel infestation confirmed in Ramsey County lake
The Department of Natural Resources announced zebra mussels have been found in Turtle Lake, a concern for local ecosystems and water quality.
Greater Minnesota & Outstate
Teens hospitalized after accidents in rural areas
A 15-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being bucked off a horse in Morrison County, and was flown to HCMC.
A 17-year-old boy was injured in an ATV crash near Little Falls in Morrison County.
St. Cloud man sentenced in hit-and-run & drug case
Todd Chauvin received six years in prison (with credit for time already served) after fleeing a crash and testing positive for fentanyl.
Prostitution solicitation arrest in Perham
A 55-year-old man from Otter Tail County was arrested for soliciting a massage therapist.
Fire kills 12-year-old in North Mankato area
A child died days after a house fire in North Mankato; investigations continue into how the fire started.
Rural communities shift toward solar energy
Several greater Minnesota towns that had been resistant to clean energy are now installing solar panels, motivated by federal tax credits and potential savings.
Coast Guard absence leads to local solutions on North Shore
With loss of Coast Guard presence, Cook and Lake counties partnered with the Grand Portage Band to launch a marine rescue service to patrol Lake Superior.
