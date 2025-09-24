Minnesota Today 9/24/25
Here’s a roundup of Minnesota statewide and regional headlines
Statewide & Capitol / Policy
The Advisory Committee on State Capitol Security met again, weighing whether to install weapons detectors or bag screening at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Former State Senator Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to 180 days (work release) plus probation for burglary of her stepmother’s home.
Warm weather this September is slowing the fall color change across the state, compared to typical expectations.
In legislative politics: the Minnesota House is returning to full strength after a special election (in the district formerly held by Melissa Hortman).
Twin Cities / Metro Area
In Minneapolis, scrutiny on how the city handles homelessness is intensifying after a deadly shooting at a South Minneapolis encampment.
St. Paul continues dealing with aftermath of a major cyberattack earlier this summer.
Outdoor warning sirens accidentally sounded in Mankato Monday morning despite no active storm warnings.
A 13-year-old girl is missing in St. Paul.
A judge issued a temporary restraining order against a property owner in Minneapolis to prevent formation of a homeless encampment on private land.
Greater / Regional Minnesota
In St. Cloud, officials are preparing to break ground on Avivo Village Central Minnesota, a $7.65 million, low-barrier homeless shelter.
In Mankato, residents raised concern after sirens blared without cause; authorities have taken the system offline temporarily.
In Rochester, a man is charged with criminal sexual conduct for an alleged inappropriate long-term relationship with a teenager.
A student at Westwood Elementary (St. Cloud region) died following a medical emergency at school.
