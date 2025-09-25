Major News

🔫 Arrest in August Minneapolis Mass Shooting

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the mass shooting on August 26 in South Minneapolis that resulted in one fatality and six injuries. The incident occurred near 29th Street and Clinton Avenue. The arrested individual is facing multiple counts, including second-degree murder and attempted murder.

🔥 Fatal Fire in Northeast Minneapolis

A man was found dead in a duplex fire late Wednesday night on 22nd Avenue Northeast. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames engulfing the first and second floors. Three other residents managed to evacuate safely.

🧠 Medicaid Fraud Charges in Minneapolis

Asha Hassan, the owner of Smart Therapy, has been federally charged with defrauding Minnesota’s Medicaid program through her Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) agency. The charges were announced by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who collaborated with federal law enforcement in the investigation.

🗳️ Local Elections & Early Voting

Early voting has commenced for the November 4 municipal elections across the Twin Cities. Key races include the mayoral contests in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Other cities, such as Bloomington, Minnetonka, and St. Louis Park, are also holding elections using ranked-choice voting.

🎉 Weekend Events Preview

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Twin Cities are hosting a variety of events:

Legacy Cup : The Midwest’s largest cannabis festival returns to Minneapolis on Saturday, September 27, at Surly Brewing Festival Field.

Taste of Northeast : A fall food celebration kicks off Friday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival : The final weekend features Oktoberfest-themed entertainment.

Watermark Sketch Festival : An urban sketching event at St. Anthony Main.

Wild Fest : A hockey fan event in St. Paul.

Radiant Waves Lantern Parade: A glowing bike parade on Saturday night.

Statewide & Regional Highlights

September 24, 2025

The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 4–1, officially eliminating the Rangers from playoff contention.

In Washington County, two men were arrested in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping in Grant, Minnesota.

A suspect was taken into custody in Minneapolis for a mass shooting in August that left one dead and six others injured.

A daycare in Savage was shut down after the death of an infant.

The Lake Street encampment, site of a recent mass shooting, will remain closed under a new court order.

September 25, 2025