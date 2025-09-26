Twin Cities / Metro News
Julia Child Exhibit Opens at Minnesota History Center
The Minnesota History Center in St. Paul is launching a new traveling exhibit, “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life”, opening September 27. It includes a special “Minnesota Cooks” section highlighting local cookbooks.
Wild Owner Commits to Staying in St. Paul Arena
Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold reaffirmed that the team will remain in downtown St. Paul, rejecting proposals to relocate to a new privately funded arena in Minneapolis.
Twin Cities Weekend Highlights: Legacy Cup, Ren Fair, More
The metro is bustling: the Midwest’s largest cannabis festival (Legacy Cup) returns to Minneapolis, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up its final weekend, there’s a “sketchwalk” through St. Anthony Main, and the Radiant Waves Lantern Parade lights up Saturday night.
Second Construction Zone Worker Killed in Twin Cities This Week
A worker in a Maple Grove highway construction zone was struck and killed by a dump truck—marking the second such fatality in the metro within 48 hours.
Blue Line and Part of Green Line Closed for Repairs; Buses Substitute
Metro Transit has temporarily shut down the full Blue Line and parts of the Green Line for nearly two weeks of maintenance. Replacement buses are in service, though trips will be slower.
Person Arrested for Threats Against Minneapolis Elementary School
Authorities arrested an individual accused of making threats toward a Minneapolis elementary school.
Gold Line Ridership Under Scrutiny
Despite being a major new transit project connecting east-metro suburbs to St. Paul, the METRO Gold Line continues to see low ridership, prompting local criticism of its cost and utility.
Minneapolis Mayoral Debate Draws Attention
In a first debate among candidates, issues like homelessness, downtown revitalization, and crime dominated the discussion. Frey and Fateh clashed on multiple fronts.
Rep. Patty Acomb Pushes Gun Legislation After Annunciation Shooting
In a legislative update, Rep. Acomb emphasized the urgency of passing stricter gun laws following the Annunciation Catholic School shooting a month ago.
Top Regional Headlines
Former Border Agent Pleads Guilty to Possessing Child Porn
A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Minnetonka pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He is in custody and awaiting sentencing.
Rally Planned Marking One Month Since Annunciation Mass Shooting
In St. Paul, a “Don’t Look Away” rally is scheduled at the state capitol to coincide with the one-month anniversary of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting. The rally calls on Governor Walz to convene a special session to ban assault weapons.
Rep. Craig Presses USPS Over Newspaper Delivery Delays
A member of Congress is raising concerns over delays in mail delivery of newspapers, putting pressure on the U.S. Postal Service to investigate and resolve.
Freeborn County Sheriff Continues to Investigate Deadly Shooting in Alden
In southern Minnesota, authorities say a man was killed and three family members injured in a shooting in Alden. The investigation is ongoing.
St. Cloud Man Kills Girlfriend and Unborn Child, Faces Murder Charges
A 26-year-old man from St. Cloud is charged with multiple counts of second-degree murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his girlfriend, who was 17 weeks pregnant.
Fall Color Change Slower Than Usual in Minnesota
Due to unusually warm September weather, autumn leaves are changing more slowly than in recent years.
Special Election Restores Tied Balance in Minnesota House
A Democrat won a Minnesota House seat in a special election, bringing the chamber back to a 67–67 split and preserving the existing power-sharing agreement.
Minnesota Twins Eliminate Rangers from Playoff Picture
The Twins beat the Texas Rangers 4–1, officially knocking them out of playoff contention.
Minnesota’s Political Divide Frustrates Gun Reform Efforts
After the Annunciation shooting, Gov. Walz pledged to call a special legislative session on gun policy. But deep partisan divisions in the legislature are impeding progress.
