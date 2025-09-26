Julia Child Exhibit Opens at Minnesota History Center

The Minnesota History Center in St. Paul is launching a new traveling exhibit, “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life”, opening September 27. It includes a special “Minnesota Cooks” section highlighting local cookbooks.

Wild Owner Commits to Staying in St. Paul Arena

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold reaffirmed that the team will remain in downtown St. Paul, rejecting proposals to relocate to a new privately funded arena in Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Weekend Highlights: Legacy Cup, Ren Fair, More

The metro is bustling: the Midwest’s largest cannabis festival (Legacy Cup) returns to Minneapolis, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up its final weekend, there’s a “sketchwalk” through St. Anthony Main, and the Radiant Waves Lantern Parade lights up Saturday night.

Second Construction Zone Worker Killed in Twin Cities This Week

A worker in a Maple Grove highway construction zone was struck and killed by a dump truck—marking the second such fatality in the metro within 48 hours.

Blue Line and Part of Green Line Closed for Repairs; Buses Substitute

Metro Transit has temporarily shut down the full Blue Line and parts of the Green Line for nearly two weeks of maintenance. Replacement buses are in service, though trips will be slower.

Person Arrested for Threats Against Minneapolis Elementary School

Authorities arrested an individual accused of making threats toward a Minneapolis elementary school.

Gold Line Ridership Under Scrutiny

Despite being a major new transit project connecting east-metro suburbs to St. Paul, the METRO Gold Line continues to see low ridership, prompting local criticism of its cost and utility.

Minneapolis Mayoral Debate Draws Attention

In a first debate among candidates, issues like homelessness, downtown revitalization, and crime dominated the discussion. Frey and Fateh clashed on multiple fronts.