Top Minnesota stories

Minnesota State college system faces financial pressure. Chancellor Scott Olson says some campuses could face formal financial-health warnings as the system works to address a $30 million structural deficit . Officials said eight institutions could reach warning status by November if reserves remain low.

Pearson’s Candy is closing its St. Paul factory. The 67-year-old facility is shutting down amid higher production and ingredient costs, with about 80 employees affected .

Bird flu has returned to Minnesota earlier than expected. MPR reports the state has seen an early resurgence after being free of the disease for roughly a month and a half.

A new approach to tracking zebra mussels is being tested. University of Minnesota researchers and volunteers used environmental DNA sampling at 52 lakes this summer, potentially providing an earlier warning of infestations.

Rochester construction continues to affect businesses. The city’s Destination Medical Center/rapid-bus construction has produced significant detours and access problems, with some businesses reporting closures or substantial losses.

Regional news

Twin Cities metro

Snowplow crews are already training for winter operations, with Minneapolis, St. Paul and several metro counties participating in hands-on training.

Pearson’s Candy’s St. Paul factory closure is one of the area’s major business stories today.

The Minnesota State financial situation is also being closely watched in the metro because of its statewide network of colleges and universities.

Northwest Minnesota

The region is transitioning from today’s relatively mild weather toward a wetter Tuesday-Wednesday period. NWS’s state forecast has showers increasing Tuesday, particularly across northern Minnesota.

Moorhead began a new roadway project Monday on 22nd Avenue South and 7th Street South, with the initial phase expected to last several weeks, weather permitting.

Northeast Minnesota

Duluth’s I-35 tunnel work begins Monday, with lane and ramp closures associated with concrete-grinding work.

The Minnesota Wild are preparing for Thursday’s regular-season opener, with the opening-night roster now set.

West-central Minnesota

Weather becomes increasingly unsettled Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain spreading eastward from western Minnesota.

Agriculture remains a major regional focus as the late-September harvest season continues; today’s USDA report showed mixed grain-futures settlements.

East-central Minnesota

St. Cloud researchers report that a pilot process destroyed more than 99% of the PFAS tested in wastewater, an important development in the treatment of so-called forever chemicals.

Southwest Minnesota

A dense-fog advisory affected parts of southwestern Minnesota Monday morning, while Monday afternoon turned milder.

Rain chances increase substantially Tuesday and Wednesday, with the potential for locally heavier rainfall.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester remains heavily affected by major transportation construction connected to the Destination Medical Center and rapid-bus project.

Rochester’s NWS forecast calls for increasing rain Tuesday evening and widespread showers Wednesday, with roughly ¾ to 1 inch of rain possible Wednesday.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Biggest story of the day: J.J. McCarthy is headed to New York.

The Vikings traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, pending his physical. McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in 2024, made 10 starts for Minnesota.

The Vikings enter the week 3-0 after Sunday’s 23-16 victory over Tampa Bay.

There is also encouraging news on Justin Jefferson. His ankle injury from Sunday’s game has been diagnosed as a sprain without the long-term damage initially feared. Coach Kevin O’Connell said the team will monitor his progress during the week ahead of Sunday’s home game against Miami.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins’ 2026 season is over after Sunday’s 6-4 victory over Texas. Minnesota missed the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Today the club announced changes to its pitching staff: pitching coach Pete Maki and assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez will not return for 2027.

There is also considerable attention on the team’s young players, particularly Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kaelen Culpepper, as the organization looks toward 2027.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Media Day was held Monday at Target Center.

The Wolves enter training camp with a substantially changed roster after acquiring LaMelo Ball and adding Jonathan Kuminga, while Julius Randle and Naz Reid are gone. Donte DiVincenzo is recovering from Achilles surgery.

Anthony Edwards was a major focus of Monday’s media sessions as the team begins preparations for the 2026-27 season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have finalized their 2026-27 opening-night roster ahead of Thursday’s opener at Nashville. The roster features newcomers around Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes and Jesper Wallstedt, with Wallstedt taking over as the expected No. 1 goaltender.

One important injury development: Brock Faber begins the season on injured reserve after being struck near the head by a puck during the preseason finale.

Minnesota Weather — 5 PM Monday through 5 PM Thursday

Tonight — Monday, Sept. 28

A generally mild, mostly cloudy evening statewide. Overnight lows range broadly from the mid-50s north and southeast to around 60–62° in central and southern Minnesota. Minneapolis is forecast to bottom out near 62°, with a south wind around 5–10 mph.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Rain becomes the statewide weather story.

Northwest/northern Minnesota: Showers develop, with temperatures generally in the 60s .

Central/east-central: Increasing showers and a chance of thunderstorms; highs upper 60s to around 70°.

Twin Cities: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, especially afternoon into evening; high near 68° , with an 80% precipitation chance .

Southwest/south-central: Increasing rain with locally heavier amounts possible.

Southeast: Showers and thunderstorms become more likely late Tuesday; Rochester has an 80% chance of precipitation Tuesday night.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Wettest period of the 72-hour forecast.

Showers are likely across much of the state, with locally heavy rain possible, particularly southern Minnesota. Minneapolis has a 60% chance of showers and a high near 71°; Rochester has a 90% chance of showers with ¾ to 1 inch possible.

The National Weather Service is highlighting the possibility of localized flooding from sustained rainfall Wednesday into Thursday, favoring southern Minnesota.

Thursday through 5 PM

A significant change toward cooler, drier weather arrives behind the rain.

By Thursday afternoon:

Twin Cities: around 64°

Southern Minnesota: generally low-to-mid 60s

Northern Minnesota: generally low 60s

Northwest winds around 5–15 mph in many areas

Partial sunshine develops as the storm system exits.

Bottom line for the next 72 hours: Minnesota goes from a mild, mostly cloudy Monday evening into a wet Tuesday and potentially quite rainy Wednesday, followed by a cooler and progressively drier Thursday. The most notable weather concern is the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding in southern Minnesota Wednesday into Thursday.