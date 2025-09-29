Governor proposes constitutional amendment to ban assault rifles

Gov. Tim Walz floated adding a constitutional amendment to prohibit the sale and possession of assault weapons. The move would require bipartisan legislative approval and eventual voter ratification. Minnesota News Network+1

Major pause to road construction projects

In a “safety stand down,” Minnesota paused all roadwork statewide on September 29 to honor two contractors who recently died while on the job.

New state representative sworn in amid tie in Legislature

Xp Lee, who won the special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Melissa Hortman, was sworn into the Minnesota House. His victory restores the balance to a 67–67 split between Democrats and Republicans. Minnesota News Network+1

Farmers squeezed by trade tensions with China

Minnesota’s agricultural sector faces a difficult situation as China, a major buyer of U.S. soybeans, is curtailing purchases amid tariff disputes. Officials warn this puts pressure on Minnesota’s farmers. Minnesota News Network

Deadly firetruck crash in SW Minnesota under investigation

A firetruck that was part of a homecoming parade flipped in Yellow Medicine County. One person was killed, and others were hospitalized. Minnesota News Network

Fatal pedestrian and homicide incidents in Minneapolis A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a bus and a sedan in Minneapolis. Minnesota News Network+1

A double homicide in a Minneapolis apartment led to the arrest of a suspect. Minnesota News Network