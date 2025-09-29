Minnesota Today 9/29/25
Here are some of the major statewide and regional headlines in Minnesota on September 29, 2025
Key Headlines
Statewide / Twin Cities
Governor proposes constitutional amendment to ban assault rifles
Gov. Tim Walz floated adding a constitutional amendment to prohibit the sale and possession of assault weapons. The move would require bipartisan legislative approval and eventual voter ratification. Minnesota News Network+1
Major pause to road construction projects
In a “safety stand down,” Minnesota paused all roadwork statewide on September 29 to honor two contractors who recently died while on the job.
New state representative sworn in amid tie in Legislature
Xp Lee, who won the special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Melissa Hortman, was sworn into the Minnesota House. His victory restores the balance to a 67–67 split between Democrats and Republicans. Minnesota News Network+1
Farmers squeezed by trade tensions with China
Minnesota’s agricultural sector faces a difficult situation as China, a major buyer of U.S. soybeans, is curtailing purchases amid tariff disputes. Officials warn this puts pressure on Minnesota’s farmers. Minnesota News Network
Deadly firetruck crash in SW Minnesota under investigation
A firetruck that was part of a homecoming parade flipped in Yellow Medicine County. One person was killed, and others were hospitalized. Minnesota News Network
Fatal pedestrian and homicide incidents in Minneapolis
A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a bus and a sedan in Minneapolis. Minnesota News Network+1
A double homicide in a Minneapolis apartment led to the arrest of a suspect. Minnesota News Network
Target launches new accessible self-checkout system
The Minnesota-based retailer unveiled a new self-checkout setup designed to better serve customers with disabilities, including those who are blind, have low vision, or motor impairments. Minnesota News Network
Regional / Local Highlights
Headlines in local communities: Roseau, West Nile, newspaper relocation
Roseau school district plans multiple public meetings in October regarding an operating referendum. wild102.com
Southern Minnesota saw a spike in West Nile cases this summer, the worst mosquito season in two decades in some parts. wild102.com
The Roseau Times regional newspaper moved offices after 20 years. wild102.com
Fish & wildlife almanac / DNR proposal
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released its fish and wildlife almanac and is seeking public input on a proposal to make bass fishing a year-round season. MN DNR
Twin Cities restaurant and bar openings
September has seen several new spots open across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Rochester, including late-night diners, new lounges, and revived favorites. Eater Twin Cities
