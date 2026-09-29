📰 Twin Cities Metro

Three people were killed and four injured in an early-morning crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle near the I-35W/4th Street SE area in Minneapolis. Police said the vehicle had seven occupants; the investigation remains underway.

Minneapolis police leadership is facing questions about past overtime spending as the department works through its budget.

The Green Line Extension to Eden Prairie remains scheduled to open in June 2027, with 16 stations connecting Target Field with Eden Prairie.

🌲 Northwest Minnesota

The latest weather system brought rain into western and northern Minnesota Tuesday, with showers spreading eastward. Northwest Minnesota is among the areas that could receive around 0.50–1.00 inch of rain from the system.

Minnesota DNR conservation officers are reporting active fall outdoor activity, including anglers in the Lake of the Woods/Baudette area .

In the Moorhead area, the Tuesday forecast includes showers and possible thunderstorms, followed by improving conditions later in the week.

🌲 Northeast Minnesota

A Duluth man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison for a violent 2021 carjacking involving a 78-year-old victim.

The Iron Range continues to draw attention following the opening earlier this month of Mesabi Metallics’ new iron ore mine , the first new Minnesota iron ore mine in roughly half a century.

Duluth is also seeing the usual late-September transition toward fall activities, with community events underway as October approaches.

🌾 West Central Minnesota

Moorhead and the Red River Valley are among the areas affected by Tuesday’s rain system. The Moorhead forecast called for showers and possible thunderstorms, with improving conditions afterward.

Statewide, forecasters expect the rain to retreat and warmer conditions to develop Wednesday before cooler, drier weather arrives later in the week.

🌾 East Central Minnesota

St. Cloud Public Works crews have begun the city’s annual storm-drain maintenance program.

A fire at a St. Cloud apartment building Monday night displaced residents; the fire marshal said an unattended burning candle was responsible.

Rain and fog remain the primary weather concerns tonight, followed by a much warmer Wednesday.

🌽 Southwest Minnesota

New Richland , in southern Minnesota, is beginning a detailed assessment of damage from its recent flooding. State and federal officials are expected to visit homes later this week as the community prepares to seek additional assistance.

The region remains under consideration for additional rain, although the heaviest Wednesday precipitation is expected to stay farther south in Iowa, with the far southeast part of Minnesota potentially clipped by showers.

🌽 Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding southeast Minnesota remain a significant weather focus. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and possible thunderstorms tonight, additional shower chances Wednesday and another chance Wednesday night.

KTTC has issued First Alert Days for the Rochester region because of the potential for heavy rain from tonight through Thursday, with 1–3 inches possible in parts of the region.

An overturned semi was partially blocking southbound Highway 63 in Rochester earlier Tuesday.

🏈 Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are 3–0 after Sunday’s 23–16 victory over Tampa Bay. Minnesota’s defense and special teams have carried much of the load while the offense continues to search for consistency.

The major development remains the trade of J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

On Tuesday, Minnesota moved Max Brosmer and veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Vikings return home Sunday to face the 0–3 Miami Dolphins.

Justin Jefferson: He left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, but subsequent reports indicate he avoided a long-term injury.

⚾ Minnesota Twins

The Twins finished the 2026 season 77–85, a seven-win improvement over 2025. They ended the season Sunday with a 6–4 victory over Texas, eliminating the Rangers from postseason contention.

The club has already begun making offseason changes, including firing pitching coaches Pete Maki and Luis Ramirez. Minnesota finished 25th in MLB with a 4.56 team ERA.

The late-season emergence of younger players, including Luke Keaschall, is one of the storylines carrying into the offseason.

🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves are beginning 2026–27 training camp with a substantially different look.

LaMelo Ball is joining Anthony Edwards, giving Edwards the opportunity to return to his more familiar shooting-guard role after spending much of last season at point guard.

The Timberwolves also announced a new multi-year partnership with Audacy’s WCCO 830, returning the station as the team’s flagship radio home.

The regular season begins October 21 in Miami; the Wolves’ preseason starts October 5 in Milwaukee.

🏒 Minnesota Wild

The Wild are preparing for their season opener Thursday in Nashville.

Their opening-night roster is set, with Jesper Wallstedt taking over as the No. 1 goaltender and new faces surrounding Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes.

Veteran forward Nick Foligno has signed for another season, joining his brother Marcus on the roster.

General manager Bill Guerin recently received a multiyear contract extension following the club’s acquisition of Quinn Hughes and its first second-round playoff appearance in 11 years.

🌧️ Minnesota Weather — 72 Hours From 5 PM Tuesday

Tuesday evening, Sept. 29 — 5 PM through midnight

Rain/showers continue across much of Minnesota, with the focus shifting eastward.

Twin Cities: showers continue into the evening; temperatures remain in the lower-to-mid 60s.

Southeast Minnesota: locally heavier rain and thunderstorms are possible.

Fog: another round of dense fog may develop tonight as rain moves out, particularly where skies remain cloudy and winds weaken.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

A warmer day statewide .

Many areas reach the 70s , with some central and southern locations potentially reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

Morning clouds/fog give way to increasing sunshine in much of Minnesota.

Southern and southeast Minnesota have the best chance of lingering showers.

The heavier rain threat should remain primarily south of Minnesota.

Thursday, Oct. 1

A major change toward cooler, drier fall weather .

Increasing sunshine, especially later in the day.

Highs generally 50s north to low/mid-60s south .

Northerly winds develop behind the departing system.

Friday, Oct. 2 — through 5 PM

Mostly sunny and noticeably cooler.

Temperatures generally in the upper 50s to mid-60s .

Much lower humidity and considerably less precipitation.

This begins a more tranquil fall-weather stretch heading into the weekend.

🌡️ The overall pattern

Rain tonight → warm Wednesday → cooler Thursday → sunny/dry Friday.

The biggest weather concern during the next 24 hours is locally heavy rain and flooding in parts of southern/southeastern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities and much of central Minnesota should see a transition from wet weather tonight to a warmer Wednesday.