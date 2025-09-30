Federal Lawsuit Targets Minnesota’s Sanctuary Policies

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County, alleging that sanctuary policies obstruct federal immigration enforcement. Minnesota officials, including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Walz, have dismissed the lawsuit as politically motivated, emphasizing the state’s commitment to inclusivity and public safety. AP News

Gun Violence Prevention Special Session at an Impasse

Negotiations for a special legislative session on gun violence prevention have stalled. Governor Tim Walz and DFL leaders released a proposal, but Republican leaders argue that the legislative process is being bypassed. The discussions follow a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School that left two children dead. WDAY Radio - AM 970 and FM 93.1+1