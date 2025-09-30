Minnesota Today 9/30/25
Here are the top statewide and regional news stories from Minnesota as of September 30, 2025
Politics & Government
Federal Lawsuit Targets Minnesota’s Sanctuary Policies
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County, alleging that sanctuary policies obstruct federal immigration enforcement. Minnesota officials, including Attorney General Keith Ellison and Governor Tim Walz, have dismissed the lawsuit as politically motivated, emphasizing the state’s commitment to inclusivity and public safety. AP News
Gun Violence Prevention Special Session at an Impasse
Negotiations for a special legislative session on gun violence prevention have stalled. Governor Tim Walz and DFL leaders released a proposal, but Republican leaders argue that the legislative process is being bypassed. The discussions follow a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School that left two children dead. WDAY Radio - AM 970 and FM 93.1+1
Federal Investigation Finds Minnesota in Violation of Title IX Over Transgender Athletes
The U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services have determined that Minnesota’s policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports violate Title IX. The investigation highlighted the performance of Marissa Rothenberger, a transgender athlete from Champlin Park High School, as a key example. U.S. Department of Education
Public Safety & Health
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo
Two drivers were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo. Emergency responders were on the scene, and traffic was backed up for several hours. KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News
Federal Government Shutdown Could Impact Minnesota
A potential federal government shutdown could lead to mass layoffs in Minnesota, with federal workers receiving reduction-in-force notices as early as Wednesday. The shutdown could also disrupt services and funding for various programs in the state. Star Tribune
Environment
Fall Colors Peaking in Northern Minnesota
Fall foliage is reaching its peak in parts of northern Minnesota, offering vibrant displays of color. The Twin Cities area is still mostly green with occasional splashes of color. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources provides a Fall Color Finder to track the changes across the state. MPR News
Sports
Minnesota Wild Signs Kirill Kaprizov to Eight-Year Extension
The Minnesota Wild have signed star forward Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year contract extension. The deal underscores the team’s commitment to building around Kaprizov as a cornerstone of their future success. NHL
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.