Early Evening News Summary — Wednesday, September 30, 2026 (Minnesota focus)

Statewide / Major Headlines

MCA test results : Fewer than half of Minnesota students met standards in math and reading. Statewide math proficiency was largely stable (around 45%), with a new baseline for reading amid updated standards. The Class of 2025 had a record high graduation rate, and Minnesota ACT scores topped the national average.

Voter fraud indictments : A federal grand jury charged 10 foreign nationals (from countries including Liberia, Ghana, Germany, Canada, and Lithuania) with illegally voting in Minnesota elections; one allegedly voted in the August primary.

DOJ complaint against judges : The Justice Department filed a judicial misconduct complaint against Minnesota federal judges who gave interviews critical of the administration’s handling of court orders related to an ICE surge.

Medicaid changes : Medical assistance ends for about 5,000 Minnesota immigrants (refugees, asylum seekers, certain parolees, trafficking victims, and others) under new federal rules.

Health systems merger : HealthPartners and Essentia Health advanced plans for a major merger that would create one of Minnesota’s largest health systems.

Medicaid fraud charges: Attorney General’s office charged nine people (including a Duluth psychotherapy provider) in an alleged $3 million scheme.

Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis mental health facility attack : A man (already facing other charges) was charged with murder and assaults after allegedly killing one person and injuring four using household objects (including a firewood log, lamp post, fork, and fire extinguisher) at a residential facility.

Fatal crash : A stolen vehicle carrying teens hit a semi early Tuesday near I-35W, killing three and seriously injuring four (ages roughly 15–19 in the car).

Property taxes : Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many suburbs are looking at potentially double-digit levy increases.

St. Paul : City Council approved outside counsel (up to $500/hour) for Mayor Kaohly Her in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Police Chief Axel Henry; some council members seek fuller release of related investigation details. Traffic issues earlier from two semi crashes on I-94 downtown.

Other: Interim Minneapolis police leadership acknowledged past overtime “mess” and looser practices; educator claims federal agents assaulted/wrongfully arrested him during an ICE action near Roosevelt High.

Regional Notes

Northeast / Duluth area : Medicaid fraud case involves a local psychotherapy provider. School referendum discussions, candidate forums (e.g., House Districts), and a fire displacing a resident. Two lost hunters near Hibbing were located via drone and safely recovered.

Northwest / West Central (e.g., Otter Tail/Fergus Falls, Alexandria area) : BCA identified the officer and the man killed in a Sept. 26 SWAT standoff in Otter Tail County. Limited other fresh regional items beyond statewide education and weather impacts.

East Central / Southwest / Southeast: Coverage largely tracks statewide education results, warm September wrap-up, and residual effects from recent rain. Some southern areas noted earlier flooding impacts; east-central counties had near- or slightly below-normal rainfall for the month.

Sports

Vikings (3-0)

Justin Jefferson is day-to-day with an ankle injury and did not practice Wednesday; status for Sunday’s home game vs. Miami is uncertain. Myles Price named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after an 86-yard punt-return TD. Roster moves include practice-squad additions and earlier promotion of players such as Kyle Van Noy. The team traded J.J. McCarthy to the Giants earlier this week.

Twins

Season over at 77-85 (missed playoffs after a late collapse). They beat Texas 6-4 in the finale. Offseason focus: raising payroll, pitching staff overhaul (pitching coaches not retained), free-agent decisions (e.g., Jeffers, Bell), and development of young talent (Jenkins, Culpepper, Rodriguez, etc.). Chairman Tom Pohlad has signaled willingness to spend around the young core.

Timberwolves

Media Day and training camp under way for the 2026-27 season. New-look roster features LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga alongside Anthony Edwards. President Tim Connelly’s long-term status remains unclear; high expectations for Edwards. Ownership updates involving Marc Stad. Preseason/roster competition ongoing (camp invites, final spots).

Wild

Training camp wrapping; season approaches. Defenseman Brock Faber out indefinitely after surgery for a skull fracture sustained when hit by a puck (no firm return timeline; expected to miss at least the opener). Other camp roster reductions and injury updates noted.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Wed night into Thu): Mostly cloudy to partly clear. Lows mostly upper 50s Twin Cities / central (mid-50s possible farther north/west). Light SW winds becoming NW. Little to no rain expected.

Thursday: Cooler and breezier. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs mid-60s metro/central, upper 50s to low 60s north. NW winds 10–15+ mph. Dry.

48-hour extended (from ~5 PM Wed through Fri)

Tonight–Thu : Transition to cooler/drier air; highs drop into the 60s.

Thu night–Fri: Continued cool and dry. Lows mid-40s to near 50 metro/central (colder valleys/north with frost/freeze potential north). Friday highs lower 60s, sunny to mostly sunny, light NW winds.

Quiet overall pattern after today’s milder, more humid conditions. Isolated shower chances mainly later in the weekend (Saturday) for parts of the state; otherwise dry. September ended warmer and wetter than normal in many areas (Twin Cities ~3.5°F above average; 7th straight warmer-than-normal September).