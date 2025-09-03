Here are your latest Minnesota headlines—covering the Twin Cities, Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester, and greater rural areas:

Vice President JD Vance & Second Lady Visit

They're in Minneapolis today to personally meet with victims’ families affected by the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.

Governor Calls Special Session on Gun Reform

Governor Tim Walz has announced plans to convene a special legislative session, seeking measures like an assault weapons ban, stronger safe-storage laws, liability insurance, and red flag law enhancements following the tragic shooting.

Miraculous Survival & Ongoing Medical Crisis

A 10-year-old survivor of the Minneapolis school shooting was found to have a bullet fragment lodged near his carotid artery—what doctors termed a “miraculous” find. Several children remain hospitalized, some in critical condition, and fundraising efforts are underway.

Minnesota State Fair Attendance Soft

Attendance this year fell just shy of 2 million (1.94M), affected by rising food (+8.7%) and admission (+11%) prices, and the shadow cast by the recent shooting.

Zach Parise to Hockey Hall of Fame

Minnesota native and longtime NHL star Zach Parise is heading into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.