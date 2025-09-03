Here are your latest Minnesota headlines—covering the Twin Cities, Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester, and greater rural areas:
Statewide & Twin Cities Highlights
Vice President JD Vance & Second Lady Visit
They're in Minneapolis today to personally meet with victims’ families affected by the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School.
Governor Calls Special Session on Gun Reform
Governor Tim Walz has announced plans to convene a special legislative session, seeking measures like an assault weapons ban, stronger safe-storage laws, liability insurance, and red flag law enhancements following the tragic shooting.
Miraculous Survival & Ongoing Medical Crisis
A 10-year-old survivor of the Minneapolis school shooting was found to have a bullet fragment lodged near his carotid artery—what doctors termed a “miraculous” find. Several children remain hospitalized, some in critical condition, and fundraising efforts are underway.
Minnesota State Fair Attendance Soft
Attendance this year fell just shy of 2 million (1.94M), affected by rising food (+8.7%) and admission (+11%) prices, and the shadow cast by the recent shooting.
Zach Parise to Hockey Hall of Fame
Minnesota native and longtime NHL star Zach Parise is heading into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
Strong Gopher Representation in the NFL
As the 2025 NFL season begins, 19 former Minnesota Golden Gophers landed on active rosters, with several others on practice squads. Standouts include Rashod Bateman (Ravens), Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers), and Boye Mafe (Seahawks).