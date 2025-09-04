Key State Headlines

Tragic Minneapolis Crash Following Carjacking

A police pursuit in Minneapolis ended in tragedy this morning when a carjacking suspect crashed into an unrelated vehicle at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway (Highway 55). Two women were killed, and a 5–6-year-old child was hospitalized with injuries but is expected to survive. A dog involved in the crash was euthanized; two others were injured. The suspect, now in custody, is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 55 was closed for several hours in the aftermath.

State Auditor Julie Blaha Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection in 2026

State Auditor Julie Blaha, first elected in 2018 and reelected narrowly in 2022, confirmed she will not pursue a third term, leaving the office open for the 2026 race. Blaha cited her accomplishments in modernizing the office, restoring credibility, and strengthening oversight during her tenure. She will serve through January 4, 2027. Political contenders are already lining up, with DFL candidates including State Rep. Dan Wolgamott, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer, and Tonka Bay Mayor Adam Jennings weighing in, while Republicans such as State Rep. Elliott Engen and Ryan Wilson are also potential contenders.

Exoneration After 27 Years: Bryan Hooper Sr. Released

After nearly three decades behind bars for a wrongful conviction, Bryan Hooper Sr. was exonerated and released from Stillwater Correctional Facility. A witness recanted her testimony and confessed to the 1998 murder of Ann Prazniak. Judge Marta Chou vacated Hooper’s conviction, which was supported by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Great North Innocence Project. Hooper plans to remain in the Twin Cities area to reunite with his family as the case reopens.

Minnesota Wild Launches New Celebrity Golf Fundraiser

The NHL’s Minnesota Wild announced their first-ever “Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event,” scheduled for October 4 at Topgolf in Brooklyn Center. The event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

White Sox Complete Dramatic Comeback Over Twins

In a striking late-game turnaround, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 4–3 in Minneapolis. Trailing 3–1 entering the ninth inning, the White Sox scored three runs to win. Rookie Grant Taylor notched his first career MLB win, and Royce Lewis led the Twins offensively with three hits and two stolen bases.

High School Football Season Underway

As of September 4–5, the Minneapolis metro area is hosting 146 high school football games, including 16 featuring teams ranked among the state’s top 25.

Minnesota DNR Events and Forest Recovery Efforts

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering three “seed and cone collection” workshops this September—a great opportunity for anyone wanting to learn reforestation skills.

DNR is also conducting salvage timber harvests in and around Bemidji (including Lake Bemidji State Park) following a severe June storm. The efforts aim to aid forest regeneration, reduce wildfire risk, and ensure public safety.

Additionally, the DNR recognized three conservation officers—Nick Baum, Curtis Simonson, and Corey Sura—for lifesaving actions in recent months.

Open Enrollment Shifts School District Populations

Minnesota’s open enrollment policy continues to influence district student populations amid budget pressures and uncertain federal funding. Some districts are gaining students while others face declines.

Vikings Kick Off 2025 Season; JJ McCarthy Welcomes New Arrival

The Minnesota Vikings began their 2025 NFL season with optimism led by new starting QB J.J. McCarthy. The team looks to overcome injury challenges and bolster its defense and offensive line. Meanwhile, McCarthy and his fiancée announced they’re expecting a baby boy this September, adding a personal note to his debut season.

