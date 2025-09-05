Minnesota Today 9/5/25
Here are the top Minnesota statewide headlines for September 5, 2025
Education & Youth Activism
Student Walkouts for Gun Reform
Students across the Twin Cities—and in Duluth—staged walkouts to demand bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines following the recent Annunciation Catholic Church mass shooting. These actions, organized by Students Demand Action, included marches to the State Capitol and represented widespread engagement in gun safety activism.
Public Safety & Crime
Several Student-Arrest Incidents at Minnesota Schools
During the first week back at school, at least two Minnesota students were arrested due to alleged threats, as schools remain on high alert.
Federal Charges for Local Men Linked to International Violence
Two Minnesota residents, Benedict Nwana Kuah and Pascal Kikishy Wongbi, were arrested and indicted on eight counts for allegedly funding and directing kidnappings, bombings, and killings in Cameroon. Detention hearings are scheduled for September 10 and 11.
Health & Recovery
Critical Condition: Shooting Victim Shows Signs of Improvement
Twelve-year-old Sophia Forchas was critically injured in the Annunciation school shooting on August 27. Her neurosurgeon reports cautious optimism—she’s opening her eyes and showing some movement—even though a bullet remains lodged in her brain.
Politics & Campaign Updates
Senate Race Accelerating with Endorsements and Spending
Campaign activity has picked up in Minnesota’s race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Tina Smith, with big-name endorsements and increased spending signaling rising stakes ahead of the primary.
Sports Highlights
Twins Swept by White Sox After Rain-Delayed Match
The Minnesota Twins were handed a tough 11–8 loss by the Chicago White Sox—marking their fifth straight defeat and a four-game sweep. The White Sox turned a 7–4 deficit into a big lead with a five-run seventh inning.
Nature & Community
Northern Lights to Be Visible This Weekend
A geomagnetic storm has the potential to bring the aurora borealis into view across Minnesota and northern U.S. states this weekend. Skies away from city lights may offer a spectacular show—no binoculars needed, though a smartphone in Night Mode can help capture it.