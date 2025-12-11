Minnesota Today
Here’s a roundup of the regional Minnesota news for December 11, 2025
❄️ Weather & Safety
Arctic blast approaching: A polar vortex-driven surge of Arctic air is forecast to plunge temperatures to dangerously low levels this weekend across the region, with wind chills likely to reach extreme cold. Officials advise preparation for frigid conditions. St. Cloud Times+1
📰 Politics & Public Affairs
Mike Lindell announces campaign: Mike Lindell, entrepreneur and prominent Trump supporter, has officially declared his bid for Minnesota governor in the 2026 election, positioning himself against incumbent Gov. Tim Walz. Spectrum Local News+1
🎙️ Culture & Media
Podcast on Minnesota medical history: A new documentary podcast, Cardiac Cowboys, narrates the pioneering development of open-heart surgery in Minnesota with high-profile storytelling. MPR News
🌲 Environment & Community
DNR expands land holdings: The Minnesota DNR has purchased 16,000 acres of land in northern counties, aimed at conservation and wildlife habitat protection. timberjay.com
Good news story: A viral “kindness influencer” helped save a 75-year-old Dollar Tree employee in Minneapolis from eviction, raising significant community support. Bring Me The News
🍽️ Local Economy & Business
Twin Cities restaurant closings: Several restaurants and breweries in the Twin Cities area have shuttered or announced closures in December due to economic pressures. Eater Twin Cities
🎄 Holiday & Community Events
Twin Cities weekend guides: Festive events like the CPKC Holiday Train, Christmas markets, holiday concerts, and craft showcases are slated for the coming weekend, offering seasonal activities across the metro. Axios
