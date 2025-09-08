1. Hundreds Mourn Young Victim of Annunciation Church Shooting

A heartfelt funeral was held for 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel, one of the children tragically killed in the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis on August 27. Hundreds—including public officials like Governor Tim Walz—gathered at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church to remember Fletcher’s adventurous spirit. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are being made for 10-year-old Harper Moyski.

2. Minnesota Parents Demand Gun Reform

In the wake of the church massacre, families of the victims are urging lawmakers to enact stricter gun control. They’re specifically calling for a ban on semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. Governor Walz has proposed a special legislative session for a comprehensive gun safety bill, but partisan disagreements persist.

3. Governor Walz Issues Executive Order on COVID-19 Vaccines

Responding to recent federal limitations, Governor Walz signed an executive order to maintain broad access to COVID-19 vaccine boosters across Minnesota, emphasizing public health and science-based decision-making.

4. Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Pickup

A 78-year-old bicyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck on a central Minnesota highway, confirmed by State Patrol officials.

5. Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings are set to open their 2025 NFL season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field tonight at 7:15 PM CT. This high-stakes matchup will feature quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first professional start. Harrison Smith has been ruled out, putting more responsibility on emerging defenders like Theo Jackson.

6. Minnesota Star Tribune to Close Minneapolis Printing Plant

The Star Tribune will close its Heritage printing facility in Minneapolis later this year and move printing operations to Des Moines, Iowa—a significant shift in local media infrastructure.

7. University of Minnesota Service Workers Vote to Strike

More than 80% of service workers at the University of Minnesota’s campuses—including janitors, food service staff, and mechanics—rejected a contract offer and are preparing to strike. The walkout starts tonight at the Crookston and Morris campuses, with expansion to Twin Cities, Duluth, and others expected tomorrow.

8. Morrison County One-Vehicle Rollover Crash Under Investigation

A single-vehicle crash occurred on September 5 near Randall in Morrison County. The driver, Kyle Kronbeck, was hospitalized and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. Investigations are ongoing.

9. Late-Night Homicide in Minneapolis' Ventura Village

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 40s was found shot to death in the front yard of a home near Elliot Avenue and East 19th Street. The early morning shooting remains unsolved, and officials are seeking tips.

10. Farmer in Southwest Minnesota Prepares for Harvest

Amid favorable rainfall this summer, a Fulda farmer says the harvest is expected to begin in about three weeks, signaling a promising season ahead.

