Vikings Rally to Win in McCarthy’s NFL Debut

In his first NFL start, J.J. McCarthy led a dramatic comeback as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 27–24. Despite an early pick-6, McCarthy threw two touchdowns and executed a key 14-yard rushing TD in the closing minutes. His fourth-quarter performance—along with six straight third-down defensive stops—sealed the comeback.

Mayo Clinic to Close Six Rural Clinics

The Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will shut down six clinics in southern Minnesota by December 10, citing staffing shortages and declining patient visits. The move is part of a broader effort to consolidate and reinforce rural healthcare services.

School Bus Crash on I-35W in Mounds View

A school bus carrying 27 children was involved in a three-vehicle collision during the morning commute near Mounds View. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Both the bus driver and a second driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Return to Office in Downtown Minneapolis

Hundreds of workers—including those at Target—have returned to a more structured in-office schedule this week, reshaping downtown Minneapolis as it adapts post-pandemic.