Minnesota Today 9/9/25
Here are some of the top Minnesota news headlines for Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Leading Stories
Vikings Rally to Win in McCarthy’s NFL Debut
In his first NFL start, J.J. McCarthy led a dramatic comeback as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 27–24. Despite an early pick-6, McCarthy threw two touchdowns and executed a key 14-yard rushing TD in the closing minutes. His fourth-quarter performance—along with six straight third-down defensive stops—sealed the comeback.
Mayo Clinic to Close Six Rural Clinics
The Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will shut down six clinics in southern Minnesota by December 10, citing staffing shortages and declining patient visits. The move is part of a broader effort to consolidate and reinforce rural healthcare services.
School Bus Crash on I-35W in Mounds View
A school bus carrying 27 children was involved in a three-vehicle collision during the morning commute near Mounds View. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. Both the bus driver and a second driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Return to Office in Downtown Minneapolis
Hundreds of workers—including those at Target—have returned to a more structured in-office schedule this week, reshaping downtown Minneapolis as it adapts post-pandemic.
Fall Activities Bloom in the Twin Cities
The Twin Cities are ushering in fall with a lineup of fun seasonal events, including the Renaissance Festival (through Sept 28), Bloody Mary Festival (Oct 4), and the Owámni: Falling Water Festival (Oct 18). Apple orchards, bike trails, concerts (including Paul McCartney), and sporting events are also drawing attention.
Additional Highlights
MIAC Names Athletes of the Week
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) recognized standout performances in golf and cross-country with its Athlete of the Week awards.
WNBA Scene: Injury Report & Playoff Preview
The Minnesota Lynx, with a dominant 33-9 record, are projected as strong contenders going into their WNBA matchup against the Indiana Fever, who are hampered by injuries. Betting guides and injury updates are shaping fan expectations and predictions for the game.
MLB DFS Picks Spotlight Royce Lewis
Daily fantasy sports (DFS) analysts are featuring Minnesota’s Royce Lewis and other standouts in their MLB picks and stacking recommendations for the day.