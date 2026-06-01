Minnesota Today
Minnesota News Brief — PM Edition, Monday, June 1, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
An attempted carjacking in Brooklyn Park was among the major overnight public-safety incidents highlighted in local news updates Monday morning.
Residents from the Twin Cities were recognized with a John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award related to community responses during recent federal immigration enforcement actions.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan held a post-DFL endorsement news conference in St. Paul before filing for the Minnesota ballot.
Federal court action temporarily blocked a Trump administration “Anti-Weaponization” fund, with a hearing scheduled later this month.
Northwest Minnesota
A 29-year-old man drowned at Little Emily Lake in northern Minnesota over the weekend. Authorities continue investigating the incident.
Transportation officials announced the return of full-summer overweight permits in north-central and northern frost-zone areas as seasonal road restrictions ease.
Northeast Minnesota
Officials continue monitoring wildfire and drought concerns as parts of northern Minnesota enter a warmer, drier pattern heading into June. Community discussions and forecasters have highlighted elevated fire-weather concerns if rainfall remains limited.
Outdoor recreation and lake-safety reminders are being emphasized following recent water-related fatalities in northern Minnesota.
West Central Minnesota
Regional news outlets in the Willmar area report ongoing local government, agriculture, and infrastructure coverage as communities prepare for summer construction and tourism activity.
Drying conditions and warmer temperatures remain a concern for farmers across west-central Minnesota as June begins.
East Central Minnesota
No major region-wide breaking event dominated headlines during the period, though law-enforcement and transportation agencies reported routine weekend incidents and early-summer traffic increases across the region.
Southwest Minnesota
In the Mankato area, planning and development issues remained a major focus, including a proposal to convert a Motel 6 property into affordable assisted living housing.
Mankato officials are preparing for major roadwork projects beginning this week, including work on Hiniker Parkway.
Southeast Minnesota
Two people were killed after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Olmsted County. Authorities continue investigating the crash.
Additional serious motorcycle crashes were reported across the Rochester region during the weekend.
Recovery and cleanup efforts continue after the recent EF-2 tornado that caused damage in the Rochester area.
A fatal trench-collapse incident in southeast Minnesota remained among the region’s major ongoing stories.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
June 1 triggered significant salary-cap relief for the Vikings. Post–June 1 accounting moves created roughly $12.5 million in additional cap space, giving the club greater flexibility entering the summer.
Questions remain regarding the future of veteran safety Harrison Smith and whether he will return for another season.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins open a home series against the Chicago White Sox tonight at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CDT.
Minnesota enters the series looking to build momentum during a key stretch of the season.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain in offseason mode following the conclusion of their playoff run.
NBA attention has shifted to the Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, which begins Wednesday night.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild announced the hiring of Sylvain Rodrigue as Director of Goaltending, a key hockey-operations move as the organization prepares for next season.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Partly cloudy to mostly clear statewide.
Lows generally in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Light winds with patchy late-night fog possible in low-lying areas.
Tuesday
Warm statewide with a mix of sun and high clouds.
Highs mainly in the low to mid-80s across southern and central Minnesota, with upper 70s to low 80s in the north.
Good outdoor conditions for most of the state.
The next better chance for widespread thunderstorms arrives later Wednesday into Thursday.
Looking Ahead
Temperatures trend warmer through midweek, with many areas reaching the mid-80s.
Thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
Forecasters are watching the potential for a warmer and drier pattern developing during the first full week of June.
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