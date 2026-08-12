Minnesota

Governor

• DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor): Amy Klobuchar won decisively (~89–90%), defeating Kobey J. Layne (~6%) and several minor candidates. • Republican: Lisa Demuth (Minnesota House Speaker) won (~43–44%), ahead of Mike Lindell (~32–33%) and Kendall Qualls (~21%). Other candidates received ~1% or less.

This sets up a November matchup between Klobuchar and Demuth. (Outgoing Gov. Tim Walz is not seeking reelection.) The winner will be Minnesota’s first female governor.

U.S. Senate (open seat; Tina Smith retiring)

• DFL: Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan won (~59%), defeating Rep. Angie Craig (~39%) and minor candidates. • Republican: Michele Tafoya won (~52%), ahead of Adam Schwarze (~24%) and others (including Royce White ~11%).

November matchup: Flanagan vs. Tafoya.

Other Statewide Races (selected)

• Attorney General (DFL): Incumbent Keith Ellison (~85%) defeated David Madgett (~15%). • Secretary of State (GOP): Tad Jude (~60%) defeated Wendy Phillips (~40%). (Incumbent Steve Simon was unopposed on the DFL side.) • State Auditor (GOP): Scott Jensen (~67%) defeated Nate George (~26%) and Will Finn (~7%). (Zack Filipovich was unopposed on the DFL side.)

U.S. House (key primary outcomes; most incumbents advanced)

• District 1: GOP incumbent Brad Finstad (~90%); DFL Jake Johnson (~82%). • District 2: GOP Eric Pratt (uncontested); DFL Matt Little (~47%) over Matt Klein (~30%). • District 3: GOP Tyler Bass (~55%); DFL incumbent Kelly Morrison (uncontested). • District 4: GOP Paul Wikstrom (~73%); DFL incumbent Betty McCollum (~86%). • District 5: GOP John Nagel (~52%); DFL incumbent Ilhan Omar (~81%). • District 6: GOP incumbent Tom Emmer (~81%); DFL Doug Chapin (uncontested). • District 7: GOP incumbent Michelle Fischbach (uncontested); DFL Erik Osberg (~66%). • District 8: GOP incumbent Pete Stauber (~87%); DFL Trina Swanson (~74–77%).

Most legislative incumbents who faced primary challengers also advanced. One notable exception was state Sen. Paul Utke (R), who lost narrowly.

Tonight (Wednesday night, starting ~6 PM CDT)

• Twin Cities / southern & central Minnesota: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance (20%) of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, mainly western/southern areas earlier in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70°F. Light northeast winds ~5 mph. • Northern Minnesota / Duluth area: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance (20%) of showers. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light north winds. • Overall: Mild and humid overnight; isolated storms possible but limited coverage.

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 13)

• Twin Cities / southern & central: Mostly cloudy in the morning with a 30% chance of showers/thunderstorms early (before ~10 AM), then partly sunny. Highs near 84°F. Light east-northeast winds ~5 mph. Thursday night: Partly cloudy, lows around 65°F. • Northern Minnesota / Duluth: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Light east/northeast winds. Thursday night: Partly cloudy, lows mid-to-upper 50s. • Overall: Slightly cooler than today, with residual morning rain chances fading.

72-Hour Extended Forecast (beginning 6:00 PM Wednesday, August 12 through ~6:00 PM Saturday, August 15)

Focus on key periods; conditions trend toward increasing rain chances by late Friday into Saturday.

• Wednesday evening–Thursday morning: Mostly cloudy with low storm chances (as above). Temperatures fall into the 60s (south/central) or 50s–60s (north). • Thursday daytime–evening: Partly to mostly sunny after any early morning showers. Highs mid-80s south/central, mid-70s north. Comfortable. • Thursday night–Friday morning: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows mid-60s south/central, mid-50s north. • Friday daytime: Mostly sunny. Highs low-to-mid 80s south/central, low-to-mid 70s north. East winds 5–15 mph. • Friday night–Saturday morning: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms likely (50–60% chance), especially overnight Friday into Saturday. Lows around 64°F south/central, mid-50s north. Rainfall amounts generally light (<0.25–0.5 inch possible in storms). • Saturday daytime: Mostly cloudy with continued chance of showers/thunderstorms (around 50%). Highs upper 70s south/central, around 70°F north. Winds shifting.

Regional notes: Southern and western Minnesota see the highest storm chances tonight and again Friday–Saturday. Northern areas (including Duluth) stay cooler with less storm coverage until the weekend system arrives. Hazy conditions possible at times due to regional air quality. No major severe weather expected in the near term, though isolated stronger storms cannot be ruled out.

Wisconsin Primary Results

Governor (open seat; Tony Evers not seeking a third term)

• Democratic: Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley won a very close race (~39.8%) over state Rep. Francesca Hong (~39.3–39.4%). Other candidates included Kelda Roys (~7.5%), Joel Brennan (~4.7%), and Sara Rodriguez (~4.1%), plus a few withdrawn candidates who remained on the ballot. AP called the race for Crowley early on August 12 after Hong conceded; the margin was roughly 3,000–4,000 votes. • Republican: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (Trump-endorsed) won overwhelmingly (~95.3%) against Andy Manske (~4.6%).

November matchup: Crowley vs. Tiffany.

Other Statewide Races (selected)

• Lieutenant Governor (Republican): David Varnam (~55–56%) defeated Will Martin (~44%). (Democrat Sarah Godlewski advanced on her side.) • Secretary of State (Republican): Jay Schroeder led a multi-candidate field (~46–47%). • Attorney General features a rematch of incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul vs. Republican Eric Toney (no competitive primaries noted in major coverage).

U.S. House (key primary outcomes)

• District 1: GOP incumbent Bryan Steil (uncontested); Democrat Mitchell Berman (~44%) over Peter Burgelis (~22%) and others. • District 2: Democrat incumbent Mark Pocan (~88%) over Douglas Alexander; no Republican candidate. • District 3: GOP incumbent Derrick Van Orden (uncontested); Democrat Rebecca Cooke (~60–61%) over Emily Berge (~39%), setting up a rematch. • District 4: Democrat incumbent Gwen Moore (~72%); Republican Tim Rogers (~81%). • District 5: Both parties largely uncontested (GOP incumbent Scott Fitzgerald; Democrat Andrew Beck). • District 6: GOP incumbent Glenn Grothman (uncontested); Democrat race very close (Bradley Smith narrowly leading Amanda Bell in incomplete counts). • District 7 (open; Tiffany running for governor): Republican Michael Alfonso (~49%); Democrat Fred Clark (~38%). • District 8: GOP incumbent Tony Wied (uncontested); Democrat Rick Crosson edged Mark Scheffler.

Most legislative incumbents advanced. Results remain unofficial pending final canvass and certification. For the latest official figures, check the Wisconsin Elections Commission or AP election trackers. The general election is November 3, 2026.