Top Minnesota Headlines

One-Year Mark Since Political Assassination

Minnesota is marking one year since the June 14, 2025 shootings that killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, while seriously injuring State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The accused gunman, Vance Boelter, pleaded guilty to federal charges this week and faces multiple life sentences. Memorial events and renewed discussions about political violence occurred statewide this weekend.

Twin Cities

Weekend events drew large crowds across Minneapolis and St. Paul, including arts, music, Juneteenth celebrations, and community festivals.

WCCO’s Sunday updates highlighted ongoing public safety, transportation, and summer recreation stories across the metro.

Northwest Minnesota

ATV riders took advantage of the state’s “No Registration Weekend,” allowing broader access to trails and recreation areas.

Northeast Minnesota

Cooler temperatures and brisk northwest winds dominated the weekend weather pattern from Duluth through the Arrowhead.

West Central Minnesota

Agricultural interests benefited from cooler conditions following recent periods of warmth and periodic rainfall. Weather remained generally favorable for crop development.

East Central Minnesota

Communities observed remembrance events connected to the one-year anniversary of the June 2025 attacks on state lawmakers.

Southwest Minnesota

Breezy conditions persisted through Sunday with lower humidity arriving behind a cold front.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding areas experienced pleasant June weather with below-average temperatures and relatively dry conditions.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory minicamp concluded this week at TCO Performance Center.

The quarterback competition remains one of the biggest storylines heading toward training camp, with attention focused on J.J. McCarthy’s development.

Summer workouts enter a quieter phase before training camp opens next month.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins dropped Saturday’s game to the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-6. St. Louis used a big seventh inning to pull away after Minnesota rallied earlier in the game.

Top prospect Marek Houston turned heads with a five-hit performance in the minor leagues.

Help may be on the way soon as injured Twins players continue progressing toward returns.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA offseason is officially underway following the New York Knicks’ championship-clinching victory Saturday night.

Former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns won his first NBA championship as a member of the Knicks.

Attention now shifts toward the NBA Draft, free agency, and potential roster moves around Anthony Edwards and the Wolves’ championship pursuit.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild remain in offseason mode following their playoff exit.

General Manager Bill Guerin recently signed forward Michael McCarron to a six-year contract extension.

Key offseason priorities include roster improvement and long-term planning around star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Minnesota Weather

Tonight (Sunday Night)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Cooler statewide.

Lows: Northwest: upper 40s to low 50s Northeast: upper 40s Twin Cities: mid-50s Southern Minnesota: mid-50s to near 60

Winds diminishing overnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny statewide.

Comfortable humidity.

Highs: Northwest Minnesota: 68–74°F Northeast Minnesota: 60s near Lake Superior, low 70s inland Twin Cities: 74–78°F Southern Minnesota: 76–81°F

Light northwest winds.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday and Wednesday: warming trend begins.

Late week: temperatures return to the 80s across much of Minnesota.

Increasing chances for scattered thunderstorms by the second half of the week, especially across western and northern Minnesota.

Bottom Line

The biggest Minnesota story this weekend was the one-year remembrance of the June 14, 2025 political shootings and the recent guilty plea by the accused gunman. Sports-wise, Vikings minicamp wrapped up, the Twins battled the Cardinals, the Timberwolves entered a critical offseason, and the Wild continued shaping their roster for 2026-27. Weather-wise, Minnesotans will enjoy a cool, pleasant start to the week before summer warmth returns later this week.