Minnesota Today - Weekend Edition 6/14/26
Minnesota Weekend News Roundup, Saturday, June 13 – Sunday, June 14, 2026
Top Minnesota Headlines
One-Year Mark Since Political Assassination
Minnesota is marking one year since the June 14, 2025 shootings that killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, while seriously injuring State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The accused gunman, Vance Boelter, pleaded guilty to federal charges this week and faces multiple life sentences. Memorial events and renewed discussions about political violence occurred statewide this weekend.
Twin Cities
Weekend events drew large crowds across Minneapolis and St. Paul, including arts, music, Juneteenth celebrations, and community festivals.
WCCO’s Sunday updates highlighted ongoing public safety, transportation, and summer recreation stories across the metro.
Northwest Minnesota
ATV riders took advantage of the state’s “No Registration Weekend,” allowing broader access to trails and recreation areas.
Northeast Minnesota
Cooler temperatures and brisk northwest winds dominated the weekend weather pattern from Duluth through the Arrowhead.
West Central Minnesota
Agricultural interests benefited from cooler conditions following recent periods of warmth and periodic rainfall. Weather remained generally favorable for crop development.
East Central Minnesota
Communities observed remembrance events connected to the one-year anniversary of the June 2025 attacks on state lawmakers.
Southwest Minnesota
Breezy conditions persisted through Sunday with lower humidity arriving behind a cold front.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding areas experienced pleasant June weather with below-average temperatures and relatively dry conditions.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Mandatory minicamp concluded this week at TCO Performance Center.
The quarterback competition remains one of the biggest storylines heading toward training camp, with attention focused on J.J. McCarthy’s development.
Summer workouts enter a quieter phase before training camp opens next month.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins dropped Saturday’s game to the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-6. St. Louis used a big seventh inning to pull away after Minnesota rallied earlier in the game.
Top prospect Marek Houston turned heads with a five-hit performance in the minor leagues.
Help may be on the way soon as injured Twins players continue progressing toward returns.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA offseason is officially underway following the New York Knicks’ championship-clinching victory Saturday night.
Former Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns won his first NBA championship as a member of the Knicks.
Attention now shifts toward the NBA Draft, free agency, and potential roster moves around Anthony Edwards and the Wolves’ championship pursuit.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode following their playoff exit.
General Manager Bill Guerin recently signed forward Michael McCarron to a six-year contract extension.
Key offseason priorities include roster improvement and long-term planning around star defenseman Quinn Hughes.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight (Sunday Night)
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Cooler statewide.
Lows:
Northwest: upper 40s to low 50s
Northeast: upper 40s
Twin Cities: mid-50s
Southern Minnesota: mid-50s to near 60
Winds diminishing overnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny statewide.
Comfortable humidity.
Highs:
Northwest Minnesota: 68–74°F
Northeast Minnesota: 60s near Lake Superior, low 70s inland
Twin Cities: 74–78°F
Southern Minnesota: 76–81°F
Light northwest winds.
Looking Ahead
Tuesday and Wednesday: warming trend begins.
Late week: temperatures return to the 80s across much of Minnesota.
Increasing chances for scattered thunderstorms by the second half of the week, especially across western and northern Minnesota.
Bottom Line
The biggest Minnesota story this weekend was the one-year remembrance of the June 14, 2025 political shootings and the recent guilty plea by the accused gunman. Sports-wise, Vikings minicamp wrapped up, the Twins battled the Cardinals, the Timberwolves entered a critical offseason, and the Wild continued shaping their roster for 2026-27. Weather-wise, Minnesotans will enjoy a cool, pleasant start to the week before summer warmth returns later this week.
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