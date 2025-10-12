St. Paul parking lot shooting

Two men were shot late Saturday night on the city’s east side. One was found in a parking lot (torso wounds), and another at a nearby street (head injuries). Both were hospitalized; no arrests have been made. CBS News

Fatal wrong-way crash in Lakeville

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, an 85-year-old man driving the wrong direction on Cedar Avenue collided head-on with another vehicle. He later died; the other driver was seriously injured. Authorities say there’s no indication of impairment. CBS News

$4M+ award in transit crash case

A man who lost part of his leg after a Metro Transit bus struck him in Minneapolis (in 2023) will receive over $4.26 million after a jury found Metro and the driver negligent (reduced by 20% for comparative fault). CBS News

Wildfire in George Crosby Manitou State Park

A wildfire has expanded to ~260 acres, with about 45% containment. Fire crews continue efforts to control the blaze. KARE 11

Edmund Fitzgerald 50th-anniversary memorial in Duluth area

Around 2,000 people are expected to attend remembrance events at Split Rock Lighthouse marking 50 years since the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald. MPR News

New AI wildfire detection cameras coming online

Xcel Energy is introducing AI-powered smoke detection cameras in Minnesota (first installed in Clear Lake and Mankato) to aid faster wildfire detection. They plan to deploy ~38 across the state. AM 1240 WJON

Waymo pushing for driverless car policy changes in Minnesota

Waymo has hired four local lobbyists as it seeks changes to state law (which currently requires a human operator in autonomous vehicles). Some Minnesota lawmakers have already held informal talks. Axios