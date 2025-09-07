📰 September 6, 2025

Helicopter Crash Near Lakeville Kills All Onboard

A Robinson R66 helicopter crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff from Sky Park Airport near Lakeville. All occupants were killed. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause.

Two Dead in Head-On Crash Near Randolph

A fatal collision occurred on Highway 52 near Randolph, resulting in two deaths. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Boy Arrested for Threatening Lakeville School Online

A juvenile was arrested after making online threats against a Lakeville school. The Lakeville Police Department is handling the case.

📰 September 7, 2025

Fire Destroys Buildings in Northeast Minneapolis

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at an abandoned commercial building on Central Avenue NE. The fire spread to nearby structures, causing several to collapse. No injuries have been reported.

Richfield Man Arrested for Murder After Roommate Found Dead

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Richfield on suspicion of murder after his roommate was found deceased. Police responded to a call on Bloomington Avenue South early Sunday morning.

Twins Place Catcher Ryan Jeffers on Concussion List

The Minnesota Twins placed catcher Ryan Jeffers on the seven-day concussion list after he was struck in the mask by a foul tip during Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Outfielder Carson McCusker and right-hander Pierson Ohl were recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Gun Control Laws Remain Focus of Minnesota Special Session

Gun control laws continue to dominate discussions in Minnesota's special legislative session. Lawmakers are considering potential changes to state laws.

