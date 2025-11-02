Minnesota Weekend News
Here’s a summary of some key developments across Minnesota for November 1–2, 2025
Twin Cities / Metro
Dinkytown shooting — One person dead and two injured after automatic-gunfire early Saturday morning near 13th Ave SE & 5th St SE in Minneapolis; one injured party is a student at University of Minnesota. CBS News+1
Fights at Valleyfair on final season night — Multiple altercations between groups Saturday night in Shakopee; police responded and several patrons were removed. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Food-shelf crisis looming — With the federal shutdown threatening SNAP benefits for about 440,000 Minnesotans, the Greater Twin Cities United Way launched an emergency relief campaign to support food shelves. Star Tribune+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2
Ballot and campaign focus in Minneapolis — With the Nov. 4 municipal election approaching, coverage highlighted key issues for the mayoral race (housing, public safety, homelessness) and the shift in Park & Rec Board seats. Star Tribune
Weather update for the metro — Early Saturday saw light rain, followed by clearing skies; Sunday expected to be warmer but windy. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Recycling Pumpkins in Burnsville — A local seasonal event (“Pumpkin Smash”) in Burnsville draws attention to recycling and proper disposal of pumpkins after Halloween. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
🌄 Greater Minnesota & Statewide
Fatal crash on Hwy 210 near Underwood/Fergus Falls — A 55-year-old woman from Fergus Falls died when her SUV drifted into the opposite lane and collided with a semi. Fergus Now
Threat of SNAP benefit cutoff — With Nov 1 as the looming deadline, state officials warned that if federal funds don’t arrive, more than 450,000 Minnesotans could lose food-aid benefits. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
State legislative update: SNAP & MFIP resources — A legislative newsletter highlighted how cuts in federal funding will affect the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) and SNAP in Minnesota. Minnesota House of Representatives+1
State business retention snapshot — The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released its annual “Grow Minnesota!” report, outlining trends in business retention and expansion across the state. Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
Hibbing fatal shooting — A man died early Sunday in a parking-lot shooting outside an apartment complex in Hibbing; the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is assisting. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
🎯 Business / Community / Misc
Restaurant & bar news (Twin Cities) — A monthly roundup noted the upcoming opening of a new bakery (Nothing Bundt Cakes) in the North Loop, the closure of LynLake Brewery after 11 years, and other shifts in the metro restaurant scene. Axios
Local chambers of commerce activity — Over two dozen local chambers collaborated with the Grow Minnesota! program, signalling cooperative efforts across smaller regions in Minnesota. Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
Election tool: Ranked‐choice voting discussion — In Minneapolis, commentators weighed in on how ranked-choice voting (RCV) is working in the 2025 municipal elections, arguing it avoids spoiler problems. Star Tribune
Code enforcement ballot question in St. Paul — Voters in Saint Paul will decide on a charter amendment to allow administrative citations (fines) for code violations—an issue coming up in Nov 4 elections. Axios
University women’s hockey upset in sports — The Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s hockey team defeated the No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, scoring four goals in the third period. Minnesota News Network
Public safety & student nightlife concerns — With the Dinkytown incident and Valleyfair fights, local officials are increasingly focused on safety in student districts and high-traffic entertainment zones.
Food-aid nonprofits under pressure — Food shelves across Greater Minnesota report increased demand and uncertainty over funding; many are extending hours and shifting staffing models. Star Tribune
Final night for Valleyfair’s 2025 season has escalated incidents — The last operational night for the season ended with major behavior issues and police response, which may affect next year’s season planning. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Prominent local election coverage ramping up — With Nov 4 just days away, local media are intensifying coverage of mayoral, council and board races in metro cities.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.