Dinkytown shooting — One person dead and two injured after automatic-gunfire early Saturday morning near 13th Ave SE & 5th St SE in Minneapolis; one injured party is a student at University of Minnesota. CBS News+1

Fights at Valleyfair on final season night — Multiple altercations between groups Saturday night in Shakopee; police responded and several patrons were removed. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Food-shelf crisis looming — With the federal shutdown threatening SNAP benefits for about 440,000 Minnesotans, the Greater Twin Cities United Way launched an emergency relief campaign to support food shelves. Star Tribune+2FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2

Ballot and campaign focus in Minneapolis — With the Nov. 4 municipal election approaching, coverage highlighted key issues for the mayoral race (housing, public safety, homelessness) and the shift in Park & Rec Board seats. Star Tribune

Weather update for the metro — Early Saturday saw light rain, followed by clearing skies; Sunday expected to be warmer but windy. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul