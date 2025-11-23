Donald Trump’s announcement that he would “immediately” end the legal protections (Temporary Protected Status, TPS) for Somali immigrants residing in Minnesota has triggered fear and criticism. WSLS+2https://www.valleynewslive.com+2

The state has the largest Somali-community population in the U.S.

Legal experts say the move may be “legally dubious.” WSLS

The announcement has been described as sowing fear in communities of long-time residents. WSLS

Late Friday night into early Saturday, rescue crews responded to a cave system breach at Crosby Farm Regional Park (St. Paul) after two young men accessed a restricted cave opening. One of them fell ~25 feet and sustained injuries; both were safely extracted. CBS News

The men entered through a breach about 10–12 feet above ground level. CBS News

Rescue involved ground ladders and crews enlarging the breach. CBS News

No other persons were found in the system after the extraction.

On Saturday, Nov 22, the final games of the Minnesota high-school football state championships (Prep Bowl) were played at U.S. Bank Stadium. SI

In the 9-Player class, Hills‑Beaver Creek Patriots defeated Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets 46 – 22. The Hills-Beaver Creek QB threw for 238 yards & 2 TDs, ran for 43 yards & 2 TDs; teammate Brodie Metzger added 126 rushing yards + 2 rushing TDs + 1 receiving TD. SI

Although less detailed in the sources, one item reported: A workplace accident at a manufacturing plant in Eagan resulted in a fatality. CBS News

This underscores persistent concerns over workplace safety in the region.

