Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) releases names in Wright County shooting

State investigators have revealed the identities of those involved in a recent Wright County use-of-force incident. An 18-year-old man — reportedly advancing toward deputies with a knife — was shot. The deputies involved are on critical-incident leave while the investigation proceeds. Minnesota News Network

Police investigate a shooting in Brooklyn Center, MN

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing. They found an adult woman and took her into custody. Details remain limited as the investigation is ongoing. CBS News

Cold + Snow: Winter weather hits southern/mid Minnesota, Twin Cities face sub-zero wind chills Sunday

Snow moved through southern Minnesota on Saturday, with parts of the state expected to get up to an inch. Sunday’s forecast for the Twin Cities calls for highs around 10°F but with wind chills making it feel closer to –15°F. CBS News+2CBS News+2

📚 Community & Public-Interest Developments

Contaminants found in southeast Minnesota well water

Some private wells in Mower County, MN have tested positive for elevated levels of arsenic and manganese. While officials say levels aren’t high enough to pose immediate health risks, they are urging residents to stay informed — especially those using well water routinely. MPR News

Community pushback over rising ICE enforcement in Twin Cities

Federal immigration enforcement — targeting Somali immigrants — has triggered a wave of concern among local leaders and communities. The mayor of Minneapolis, MN affirmed the city stands with its Somali residents after 12 immigrants (five Somali) were detained. Many speak out over potential overreach and racial profiling. CBS News+2MPR News+2

Also, a 48-year-old man in Willmar, MN was arrested under a warrant for fifth-degree drug possession — one of multiple law-enforcement actions reported there this week. West Central Tribune

🏀 & 🏒 Sports Highlights

Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball advances as they beat Iowa State Cyclones

In Minneapolis, the Gophers eliminated Iowa State in straight sets during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Championship. The Cyclones’ season ends with this loss. Iowa State Athletics+1

Setback for Bemidji State Beavers women’s hockey

The Beavers were shut out 4–0 by Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in their final WCHA game before the holiday break — marking another tough moment in a challenging streak. Bemidji Pioneer

🐌 Broader Trends & Tensions: Immigration, Fraud Allegations, and Community Response

The ongoing enforcement effort by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has intensified scrutiny of Minnesota’s Somali population. A recent spike in arrests has fueled concern among Somali Americans and immigrant-rights advocates, citing fears of profiling and wrongful detentions. Reuters+2CBS News+2

Local communities — including those in Willmar, MN and Minneapolis — are voicing support for Somali residents, emphasizing their role in the economy and as longtime community members. The Wall Street Journal+1

Meanwhile, scrutiny over previous welfare-fraud allegations tied to Somali nonprofits continues to influence political and public discourse in the state. MPR News+2Reuters+2

