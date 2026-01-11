Minnesota Weekend Wrap Up 1/11/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup covering major developments from Saturday, January 10 to Sunday, January 11, 2026 — focusing on the biggest stories across the state
🗞️ Major Headlines
1. Massive Protests in Minneapolis After Fatal ICE Shooting
Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in Minneapolis on Saturday over the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a federal operation. The demonstrations were part of “ICE Out For Good” rallies held nationwide.
Protests included marches down Lake Street, memorials near the shooting scene, and arrests tied to clashes with law enforcement the night before.
National headlines and political tensions continue to swirl around Minnesota’s handling of the incident and its fallout.
2. Weather: Wintry Conditions Return This Weekend
After a relatively mild stretch, Minnesota saw a brief return of wintry weather with snow showers and gusty winds on Saturday. Wind chill was a concern but lighter conditions were expected by Sunday with warmer temperatures arriving later.
Evening forecasts showed overnight lows in the single digits to teens across much of the state.
🏀 Sports & Community
3. Local Sports Highlights
Winona State University women’s basketball secured an overtime victory against Minnesota State University Moorhead on Saturday.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s team continued its winning streak with another strong performance Jan. 10.
📌 Other Minnesota News
4. Weekend Events & Things To Do
Regional activities around the state included:
The annual Crooked Lake Ice Carousel in Andover.
Free admission to Minnesota Historical Society sites.
The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s ice sculpture exhibit.
Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival and the Twin Cities Auto Show wrapped up through the weekend.
5. Local Stories Around Minnesota
In northern Minnesota, the Roseau Police Department honored life-saving responders at a city council meeting.
In Worthington, the library’s winter reading program kicked off for the season.
