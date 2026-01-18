🧨 Major Unrest & Federal Response in Minneapolis

Ongoing anti-ICE protests dominated regional news this weekend:

Protests continued in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities , centered on opposition to the large federal ICE and Border Patrol presence after a fatal shooting by an ICE agent earlier in January. Demonstrators at times chased away a planned far-right rally, including controversial figure Jake Lang.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to standby status to assist local law enforcement if needed. Guard members are staged and ready but have not been deployed on city streets.

Reports indicate about 1,500 active-duty U.S. Army soldiers are on standby for possible deployment to Minnesota, though no order to deploy them has been issued.

A federal judge issued broad restrictions on ICE tactics during protests in Minnesota, limiting use of pepper spray, unlawful detentions, and retaliatory actions against peaceful demonstrators.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly condemned the idea of sending federal military troops into the city as unconstitutional.

Lists of Twin Cities businesses temporarily closing in response to the heightened federal presence have circulated, reflecting broader community disruptions.

🏀 Sports Highlights

Minnesota State women’s basketball set a program record in a 94–69 win over Bemidji State on January 17.

At the collegiate level, the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team lost to No. 13 Illinois 77–67.

College hockey results from January 17 also contributed to local sports coverage.

📌 Other Regional Notes

While the vast majority of coverage is focused on protests and public safety, a couple of lighter local items include:

High school boys hockey results around Greater Minnesota (e.g., Dodge County vs. Little Falls).

Lottery results like the Minnesota North 5 winning numbers for Saturday.

🧊 Weather Snapshot

Although not a major story in statewide headlines, cold temperatures and light snow affected many parts of Minnesota over the weekend — a typical frigid January pattern.

Share Minnesota Madness