Minnesota Weekend Wrap Up 12/21/25
Here’s a regional Minnesota news summary for Saturday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025
📰 Top Minnesota Headlines
1. Federal Medicaid Fraud Investigation
Federal prosecutors estimate that fraud in Minnesota-run Medicaid services could exceed $9 billion, describing it as industrial-scale fraud rather than isolated incidents. Prosecutors say out-of-state actors enrolled in state programs and submitted fraudulent claims. The Minnesota Department of Human Services disputes parts of the federal characterization. Eden Prairie Local News
2. Large Immigration Protest in Minneapolis
Thousands marched along Lake Street in Minneapolis Saturday in an anti-ICE/immigration enforcement rally, part of ongoing community protests against federal immigration tactics. MPR News
3. Crime and Public Safety
St. Paul: A federal agent fired a weapon after being struck by a vehicle during an incident reported Sunday morning; authorities are investigating. Bring Me The News
Minneapolis: A driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing into a Minnesota State Patrol squad car late Saturday night on I-94. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
🌨️ Weather — Sunday Dec. 21
Forecast Highlights
Sunday is expected to be sunny with lighter winds and near-average temperatures, part of a Christmas-week warming trend causing snow melt. CBS News+1
There’s a chance of light snow Sunday evening into Monday, but overall the trend is milder than recent cold spells. CBS News
🏙️ Twin Cities Events & Local Interest
Holiday-season activities and markets around the Twin Cities remain popular as families look for things to do during school break. Patch
Local stations (like KARE 11 and KSTP) highlight community news including protests, travel issues, and school district developments. KARE 11+1
🏈 Sports Updates
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings’ team plane made an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport due to mechanical issues while en route to face the New York Giants Sunday — but all aboard were safe and the team reached New Jersey later. People.com
Roster updates and game details were released ahead of today’s matchup. Daily Norseman
Timberwolves & Other Sports
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 Friday, and are preparing for a Sunday game (Bucks vs. Wolves). Reuters+1
College and minor college basketball games also featured Minnesota teams in weekend play. MSU Athletics+1
