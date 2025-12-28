Severe winter storm and blizzard conditions are affecting much of Minnesota — heavy snow, whiteout conditions, and travel disruptions were reported statewide, with warnings in effect for Sunday after Christmas into Monday. Impacts include hazardous driving conditions and significant snowfall for metro and northern areas. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Minnesota Wild trade: The NHL’s Minnesota Wild acquired forward Boris Katchouk from the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Katchouk expected to report to the AHL’s Iowa Wild. NHL

Wild lost on Dec. 24: In an earlier game before this period, Nashville’s Steven Stamkos scored in overtime to beat the Wild 3-2 in Saint Paul. Reuters

Timberwolves defeated: The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 123-107, as Cam Thomas scored 30 points. MPR News