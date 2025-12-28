Minnesota Weekend Wrap Up 12/28/25
Here’s a roundup of regional Minnesota news and major developments from December 24 – December 28, 2025
🌨️ Weather & Travel
Severe winter storm and blizzard conditions are affecting much of Minnesota — heavy snow, whiteout conditions, and travel disruptions were reported statewide, with warnings in effect for Sunday after Christmas into Monday. Impacts include hazardous driving conditions and significant snowfall for metro and northern areas. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
🏒 Sports
Minnesota Wild trade: The NHL’s Minnesota Wild acquired forward Boris Katchouk from the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Katchouk expected to report to the AHL’s Iowa Wild. NHL
Wild lost on Dec. 24: In an earlier game before this period, Nashville’s Steven Stamkos scored in overtime to beat the Wild 3-2 in Saint Paul. Reuters
Timberwolves defeated: The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 123-107, as Cam Thomas scored 30 points. MPR News
World Juniors hockey continued in Minnesota with Team USA and Canada leading their groups in St. Paul and Minneapolis. All About The Jersey
🏈 College Sports
Gophers football victory in the Rate Bowl: The University of Minnesota won 20-17 in overtime against UNM. Lobos Athletics
Gophers football coaching news: Minnesota plans to hire Bobby April as rush ends coach for the Golden Gophers. The Daily Gopher
📰 Crime, Investigation & Politics
FBI fraud investigation: The FBI is intensifying efforts into alleged large-scale fraud schemes in Minnesota tied to federal aid programs. The investigation has led to numerous indictments and drawn political attention, including criticism of state leaders. Reuters
Other Notable Regional Items (Dec 24–28)
Weather Coverage & Local Response
Snow and cold forecasts are leading to winter travel warnings and advisories across counties including Crow Wing and Cass, with crews actively treating icy roads. Pine & Lakes Echo Journal
Community & Local Activities
Although news articles focus on weather and major stories, community event listings for this period show continued holiday and winter activities across Minnesota:
Dayton’s Holiday Market in Minneapolis, Bentleyville Tour of Lights (Duluth), Christmas at the Lighthouse (Two Harbors), and festive displays in New Ulm were highlighted as things to do across the state. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
Twin Cities and metro areas offered seasonal indoor exhibits and family events, including holiday festivals, museum activities, and themed performances. local.aarp.org
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.