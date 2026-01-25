📍 1) Federal Agent Shooting & Escalating Protests

Fatal shooting in Minneapolis

• On Jan. 24, a 37-year-old Minneapolis man, Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by federal immigration agents (Border Patrol/DHS) in Midtown Minneapolis during enforcement operations — the second such fatal incident this month. Contradictory video evidence and witness accounts sparked widespread outrage and claims federal agents misrepresented the event.

Legal and governmental responses

• A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security related to the shooting and evidence preservation.

• More than 60 Minnesota CEOs (including leaders of major local companies) signed a letter urging de-escalation and warning the unrest harms the community.

• National and labor leaders (AFL-CIO) condemned the incident, demanding ICE withdrawal and transparency.

Protests & activism

• Protests continued across the Twin Cities and statewide through Jan. 25 against federal immigration enforcement, ICE and DHS operations, with creative activism (e.g., a “Buy salt, melt ICE” campaign in some stores) gaining attention.

• Minnesota Governor Tim Walz publicly demanded federal agents withdraw and criticized their conduct.

🏙️ 2) Sports & Event Impacts

NBA postponement due to unrest

• The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors NBA game originally scheduled for Jan. 24 in Minneapolis was postponed to Sunday (Jan. 25) amid the unrest and safety concerns after the federal agent shooting.

❄️ 3) Extreme Cold Weather Conditions

Historic Arctic air & warnings

• Minnesota was gripped by a dangerous Arctic blast this weekend. Wind chills plunged to life-threatening levels (down near –50°F in portions of northern/western Minnesota), prompting Extreme Cold Warnings and travel/hypothermia risk advisories across much of the state.

Public safety alerts

• Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Warnings were in place across wide regions, with forecasters warning frostbite can occur in minutes on exposed skin and urging caution.

📌 4) Economic Strike & Broader Backlash (Context)

• Leading up to Jan. 24–25, hundreds of businesses and unions pledged a general strike/economic blackout in protest of federal immigration enforcement policies and the state of local oversight, particularly related to Operation Metro Surge, pulling workers and customers away from commerce across major cities this weekend.

📰 Summary Snapshot

Top themes for Jan. 24–25, 2026 statewide news:

A second fatal federal agent shooting in Minneapolis triggered intense public backlash, legal actions, and multi-sector condemnation.

Mass protests and strike actions linked to immigration enforcement continued across Minnesota.

Extreme Arctic cold hit the state with dangerous wind chills and widespread weather warnings.

Major events, including an NBA game, were rescheduled due to public safety concerns.

