• Appeals court decisions and legal digests from Minnesota cases were published (routine appellate activity). Minnesota Lawyer

• Minnesota Attorney General reportedly sued to block a USDA SNAP verification mandate that could affect roughly 450,000 households — though this comes from a local report. MinneapoliMedia

• Duluth Public Library hosted its annual “Noon Year’s” celebration for families on Dec 31. Fox21Online

• A $1 million Minnesota Lottery ticket was sold in International Falls and another in Coon Rapids as part of the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery

• Long-running Minnesota outdoor TV show Minnesota Bound announced a move to a new broadcast network starting in 2026, after about 30 years on its previous station. Acast

• Local FOX affiliates show ongoing coverage of:

– State leaders commenting on childcare fraud issues. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

• Rochester area incident reports (crashes and community safety logs) reflect typical local law enforcement activity from Dec 28 through Jan 3. Rochester Post Bulletin

• Minnesota weather reports during this period highlighted cold conditions early in the new year with expectations of a mix of snow and sleet, and forecasts of warming trends after Jan 2. CBS News+1

