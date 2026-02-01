Minnesota Weekend Wrap-Up 2/1/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Sat Jan 31 – Sun Feb 1, 2026, followed by a weather forecast for Feb 1 – Feb 4, 2026.
📰 Regional Minnesota News
Jan 31 – Feb 1, 2026
Minnesota political season ramps up ahead of Feb. 3 caucuses
Voters across Minnesota are preparing for precinct caucuses on Feb. 3, marking the first major organizing moment of the 2026 election cycle. The caucuses are expected to influence races for the Legislature, Congress, and statewide offices, with turnout seen as a key early indicator of party enthusiasm.
Immigration enforcement & community response dominate statewide headlines
Minnesota saw widespread public reaction to increased ICE activity, particularly in the Twin Cities. Large community networks mobilized to monitor enforcement, support affected families, and organize protests, drawing comparisons to civic organizing after the George Floyd protests.
5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and father return to Minnesota
A nationally covered case concluded with 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father returning to Minnesota after being detained at a Texas immigration facility. The case drew attention to family detention and immigration enforcement practices.
Minnesota winter conditions & seasonal outlook
State climatologists report Minnesota has been colder than average so far this winter, though snowfall remains below long-term averages. Gradual warming is expected as February progresses, but cold conditions continue in the short term.
❄️ Minnesota Weather Forecast
Sun Feb 1 – Wed Feb 4, 2026
Overall Pattern
Expect very cold temperatures with periodic snow, consistent with early-February conditions across the Upper Midwest.
Sunday (Feb 1)
Light snow possible statewide
Snow totals generally 1–2 inches, locally higher
Highs in the 20s°F
Monday (Feb 2)
Mostly cloudy, cold
Highs in the low–mid 20s°F
Chance of flurries or light snow
Tuesday (Feb 3)
Continued very cold
Intermittent snow or flurries
Highs in the teens to low 20s°F
Wednesday (Feb 4)
Mostly cloudy
Cold day and colder night
Highs near 20°F, lows single digits to teens
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.