📰 Regional Minnesota News

Jan 31 – Feb 1, 2026

Minnesota political season ramps up ahead of Feb. 3 caucuses

Voters across Minnesota are preparing for precinct caucuses on Feb. 3, marking the first major organizing moment of the 2026 election cycle. The caucuses are expected to influence races for the Legislature, Congress, and statewide offices, with turnout seen as a key early indicator of party enthusiasm.

Immigration enforcement & community response dominate statewide headlines

Minnesota saw widespread public reaction to increased ICE activity, particularly in the Twin Cities. Large community networks mobilized to monitor enforcement, support affected families, and organize protests, drawing comparisons to civic organizing after the George Floyd protests.

5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and father return to Minnesota

A nationally covered case concluded with 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father returning to Minnesota after being detained at a Texas immigration facility. The case drew attention to family detention and immigration enforcement practices.

Minnesota winter conditions & seasonal outlook

State climatologists report Minnesota has been colder than average so far this winter, though snowfall remains below long-term averages. Gradual warming is expected as February progresses, but cold conditions continue in the short term.

❄️ Minnesota Weather Forecast

Sun Feb 1 – Wed Feb 4, 2026

Overall Pattern

Expect very cold temperatures with periodic snow, consistent with early-February conditions across the Upper Midwest.

Sunday (Feb 1)

Light snow possible statewide

Snow totals generally 1–2 inches , locally higher

Highs in the 20s°F

Monday (Feb 2)

Mostly cloudy, cold

Highs in the low–mid 20s°F

Chance of flurries or light snow

Tuesday (Feb 3)

Continued very cold

Intermittent snow or flurries

Highs in the teens to low 20s°F

Wednesday (Feb 4)