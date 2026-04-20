Minnesota Weekend Wrap Up 4/19/26
8PM Minnesota News Update (past ~48 hours)
Here’s your 🕗 8PM Minnesota News Update (past ~48 hours) with 🔴 breaking incidents added across the state, layered into your full regional + sports + weather briefing.
🚨 BREAKING INCIDENTS (LAST ~24–48 HOURS)
🔴 Twin Cities Metro
Hopkins shooting (TODAY ~3PM):
Teen seriously injured in a shooting near Feltl Court & Smetana Rd
2 suspects arrested
Victim expected to survive
South Minneapolis shooting (last 24 hrs):
Adult male shot; non-life-threatening injuries
Active investigation, no arrests announced
Federal case escalation (Minneapolis):
ICE agent now charged with felony assault for allegedly pointing a gun at civilians during a road incident
Case could test federal immunity limits
🔴 West Metro (Hennepin County)
Hopkins Police active investigation:
Afternoon shooting scene confirmed by police
Ongoing evidence processing and interviews
🔴 Fargo–Moorhead
Shots fired near Concordia College (Moorhead):
Early morning incident triggered shelter-in-place
Armed suspect located and taken into custody
No additional suspects or injuries reported
🔴 Duluth–Superior
Drive-by style shooting investigation:
Multiple shell casings found
No victims located
Police believe incident was targeted, not random
Structure fire (Gary New Duluth):
Trailer home fire caused ~$80,000 damage
Two residents rescued by neighbor before firefighters arrived
🔴 Greater Minnesota Notes
No major active manhunts or mass-casualty incidents reported
Law enforcement activity consistent with spring seasonal uptick (property crime, disturbances, traffic enforcement)
📰 STATEWIDE NEWS (48 HOURS)
Twin Cities
Continued focus on:
Housing redevelopment projects
Transit expansion discussions
No major civil unrest or large-scale incidents
Southern Minnesota (Mankato, Rochester, Albert Lea, Worthington, Marshall)
Storm cleanup largely complete
Agricultural damage assessments ongoing
No major new emergencies
Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, Brainerd, Willmar)
River levels elevated but stable
Spring construction season ramping up
Northern Minnesota (Duluth, Iron Range)
Shipping season expanding on Lake Superior
No severe weather impacts
Red River Valley (Fargo–Moorhead, Grand Forks)
Flood risk remains low–moderate
No major infrastructure issues
Lakes Region (Detroit Lakes, Brainerd Lakes, Lake City)
Ice-out nearly complete
Early boating and fishing activity increasing
🏈⚾🏒🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Split recent games (win + loss)
Offense improving; pitching inconsistent
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Entering playoffs
Rookie goalie performance drawing attention
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Playoff-bound; matchup set vs Denver
Resting starters, preparing rotation
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
Draft week approaching
Focus on defense + QB depth
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball
Competitive Big Ten play continues
Strong participation across DII (Mankato, St. Cloud, UMD)
High School
Full statewide spring rollout:
Baseball, softball, track, golf
Metro and southern MN teams showing early dominance
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER (8PM UPDATE)
Tonight
Mostly clear
Lows:
30s north
low 40s south
Patchy frost possible (north/low-lying areas)
Tomorrow
Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs:
50s north
60s central
near 70 south
Light winds
🔎 8PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🔴 Breaking incidents: multiple shootings under investigation (Twin Cities, Duluth, Moorhead)
🚔 Suspect in custody in Moorhead; Hopkins arrests made
🌊 No major flooding; stable conditions statewide
⚾🏒🏀 Playoff momentum building across Minnesota teams
🌤️ Quiet, warming weather pattern setting in