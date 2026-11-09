Yeah, Minnesota is done for. Pro Tip: If you’re planning to move here, don’t. If you live here, move. It’s going to get that bad. This state will change forever, and not for the good on January 12th, although you should, barring some change, be able to make it until July, maybe August, when the trifecta’s new laws, regulations and rules take effect. My own time table for getting out of this hell hole has just been moved up.

This isn’t alarmism, doom and gloom drama, or even exaggeration. It’s not a conspiracy either. You need to hear about what will happen from someone who knows. State Representative Walter Hudson explains in the video. Please watch.

Leave a comment