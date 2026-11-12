Comrade Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura

Minnesota voters just handed the keys of the state House to the Democrat Socialists of America.

On November 6, House Democrats elected Comrade Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura of Minneapolis as majority whip, one of the three most powerful positions in the chamber. She’s not a “progressive Democrat.” She’s a Twin Cities DSA-endorsed lawmaker. The same DSA chapter that openly demands tax hikes, the abolition of prisons and armed policing, public ownership of utilities, the dismantling of “racist” highways, and yes, an end to Thanksgiving.

There’s no longer a Democrat Party in Minnesota. There’s a socialist party that borrows the DFL label the way a parasite borrows a host’s skin. The voters who keep feeding it aren’t sophisticated or compassionate. They’re stupid. Repeatedly, demonstrably, and with eyes wide open, stupid.

They watched Minneapolis experiment with soft-on-crime policies, rising disorder, and the predictable consequences. They watched the same ideological current that produced “defund” rhetoric and the “world without prisons” fantasy move from the streets into city hall and then into the State Capitol. Then they rewarded it with a larger majority and elevated one of its endorsed candidates into leadership. That’s political retardation.

And some wonder why I’m leaving this shit hole, third world banana republic of a state within the next year? You really wonder?

Sencer-Mura isn’t some fringe backbencher they accidentally promoted. The caucus chose her. Speaker-designate Zack Stephenson and majority leader Jamie Long will now share the leadership table with a lawmaker whose political organization wants to rewrite the basic functions of policing, property, and even the calendar of American holidays. The DFL caucus looked at that record and said: yes, put her in the room where the agenda is set. If that doesn’t tell you about the DFL and its chosen course, what more do you need?

Minnesota voters keep doing this. They keep electing people who treat the state’s astronomically high taxes, ridiculously high spending, and progressive branding as evidence that the real problem is still not enough socialism. They treat every failure of the last decade, crime spikes, housing costs, educational stagnation, and the steady outflow of productive people as proof that the medicine just wasn’t strong enough. This is the definition of mental retardation at the ballot box.

The Democrat Party as a national or historical entity is dead in this state. What remains is a vehicle for DSA politics, hard left academics, public-sector unions, and urban activists who have never met a constraint they didn’t want to abolish. Moderate language is retained only long enough to win suburban and rural seats that the hard left could never take on its own. Once the majority is secured, the mask comes off and the socialist-endorsed members move into the whip’s office.

Calling Minnesota voters “stupid” is not hyperbole. It’s the only accurate description of a population that repeatedly votes for the same ideological project while complaining about the results. They aren’t victims of sophisticated propaganda alone. They are willing participants who prefer the emotional satisfaction of “standing with the progressive side” over the basic competence of keeping the lights on, the streets safe, and the tax base from fleeing.

There’s no recovery short of an armed rebellion that nobody in this state will partake in, they’re all sheep. One only needs to look at the strict obedience during covid. The socialist capture of the DFL is the new operating system. And the people who keep installing it are the ones who will eventually pay the price in higher costs, lower safety, and a state that looks less like the Minnesota of living memory and more like a laboratory experiment that failed to read the history of the last century.

The dumb fuckers were warned. They voted anyway. That’s not democracy in action. That’s stupidity with a ballot.

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