Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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dave's avatar
dave
2h

muzzrat fuckin shithole

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
3h

Right, we’re supposed to be satisfied with 90MM when hardly any monies were actually recouped and billions more that are still out there. Sure.

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