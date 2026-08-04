Minnesota’s Democrat machine just proved once again that it cares more about press releases than taxpayers.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office boasts of winning $90 million in judgments and restitution against Medicaid fraudsters. Sounds impressive, until you look at the actual numbers. Of the nearly $32 million in criminal restitution ordered since 2019, the state has collected a pathetic $3 million. The rest is gone. Vanished. Written off. Meanwhile, the fraudsters keep their houses, cars, and lifestyles while we all foot the bill for a bloated welfare system that Democrat created and refuse to police.

It’s not a recovery of our stolen tax dollars, It’s typical dishonest Democrat theater. Ellison’s office wins paper judgments, issues self-congratulatory statements, pats themselves on the back and get an “atta boy” and then shrugs when the money never materializes. Courts order repayment. Probation departments do little. The money stays with the thieves. Taxpayers lose twice: once when the fraud occurs, and again when the state pretends justice has been served.

Under Tim Walz and Keith Ellison, Minnesota has become a magnet for Medicaid scammers who treat public assistance like an ATM. It’s not just Medicade, it’s all the welfare programs making the cost explode and the DFL always whining for more money. Prosecutions only produce headlines exploited by the DFL politicians instead of restitution.

Soft-on-crime policies and bloated entitlement systems, most of which should be eliminated invite predation. Minnesota is the case study. Ninety million dollars in judgments means nothing if only a fraction ever returns to the public. Until Democrats stop protecting the bureaucracy and they never will, and start protecting the taxpayers, this fraud will continue and the only people paying the price will be the ones who never stole a dime.

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