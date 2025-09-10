The Twin Cities Media Cabal (TCMC) knew the killer is an illegal alien and they refused to report it. Why? Why would they withhold information the public has a right to know? The TCMC continually places the public in harms way by withholding the full story, the whole truth. What else are they hiding from the public?

Brittany Layman spoke with Liz Collin on her podcast about how "the real story" behind her brother's murder has been ignored by mainstream media and many others for months. An ICE official told Alpha News that the convicted murderer was not legally present in the country when he stabbed and killed Ben Matter in Minnesota on New Year's Eve.

Donate to Alpha News - https://alphanews.revv.co/donate-today

Alpha News Links - https://linktr.ee/AlphaNews

Liz Collin Reports - https://alphanews.buzzsprout.com/

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness