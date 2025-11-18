Minnesota used to be the State of Hockey. Now it’s the State of mental illness because apparently four fully male players skating on a women’s hockey team isn’t a headline — it’s “normal.” And if you happen to notice the obvious, well, that makes you the problem.

The new standard in Minnesota athletics is simple: biology is whatever someone says it is, competition is a social experiment, and women’s sports are a gently collapsing tent the adults in the room are too afraid to reinforce.

School administrators and athletic directors know exactly what’s happening. They see the size difference, the speed, the physicality — hockey is a collision sport, not a Home Ec class. But instead of defending the girls whose league this actually is, they hide behind “policy compliance,” terrified that one wrong syllable will summon a human-resources thunderstorm.

So the message to female athletes becomes:

Train hard.

Show up every day.

Sacrifice your evenings and weekends.

And prepare to lose your spot to someone who walked into the locker room last week.

Girls who speak up are labeled bigots. Parents who complain get lectured by some holier-than-thou woke asshole with a DEI certificate. And the people insisting “this is fine” pretend that everyone magically forgot middle-school biology.

We’re supposed to applaud as girls take checks from athletes who clearly and undeniably have male bodies — and then pretend the scoreboard isn’t being rewritten by ideology.

The fact that multiple male players are now sprinkled across women’s teams statewide means this isn’t a one-off. It’s the system working exactly as designed. One team caves, the next one crumbles, and eventually every roster in the state starts to look like a co-ed rec league with pronoun enforcement by the leagues HR Department.

