Minnesota just handed nearly $12.5 million in federal student aid to nearly 2,000 ghost students—phantoms who never attended school and never earned a dime of that money.

Governor Tim Walz’s administration allowed fraud on an industrial scale, exploiting a system designed to help real students. Education Secretary Linda McMahon called it “careless” and demanded accountability, pointing directly at the governor. And she’s right: when millions vanish under your watch, resignation isn’t optional—it’s necessary.

The scam was painfully simple: fake FAFSA applications, phantom identities, and stolen information. Automation made the theft easier, but the fault lies squarely with state officials who failed to verify who was actually receiving aid. Instead of protecting taxpayers, Walz’s DFL government became an unwitting partner in fraud.

This isn’t just about money. It’s about trust. Every Minnesotan who pays taxes deserves to know that their dollars go to real students, not imaginary ones. Yet Walz’s administration let scammers write the checks. The result? $12.5 million wasted, political credibility shredded, and federal aid programs under renewed scrutiny.

Fraud this large is preventable—but only if DFL politicians stop prioritizing optics over action. We Minnesotans deserve accountability. We deserve leaders who protect our money, not squander it.

Leadership failed, taxpayers paid, and the Walz administration has some explaining to do. Federal intervention is yet again inevitable—and we Minnesotans will pay the price one more time.

