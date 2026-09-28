Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jacqueline Stroupe's avatar
Jacqueline Stroupe
Sep 28

Poor Minnesota taxpayers! If only they could be repaid by the Somalians and Tim Walz for the billions they ripped off their own citizens.

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Jacqueline Stroupe's avatar
Jacqueline Stroupe
Sep 28

Look at Charlotte, NC ‘a light rail. Two stabbings in two weeks. Murderer out of jail in months, not years. Second stabbing occurred one week after the Ukrainian woman’s stabbing went viral. Second stabbing was kept out of MSM “ News”

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