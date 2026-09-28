In June 2027, the long-delayed Green Line Extension also known as the Southwest Light Rail will finally open, connecting Minneapolis to Eden Prairie through a 14.5-mile stretch of track and 16 stations. Officials will gather for photo-ops and declare victory. We taxpayers should call it what it is: one of the most expensive public works boondoggles in Minnesota history.

The price tag tells the story. Planners sold this project years ago for roughly $1.25 billion. Ground broke in 2018 with promises of an earlier opening and a more modest budget. Reality delivered years of delays, endless change orders, a complicated tunnel, freight conflicts, and a final cost near $2.86 billion to $3 billion. That’s more than double the original estimate and the largest public infrastructure project the state has ever undertaken. Billions of dollars extracted from federal taxpayers, Hennepin County residents, and state coffers for a single light-rail spur.

Proponents still recite the same fairy tale ridership numbers. Officials project about 29,000 average weekday rides by 2035, figures last seriously updated in 2018 and never revised to reflect a post-pandemic reality. The existing Green Line has recently averaged around 19,000 to 22,000 weekday rides and continues to struggle. Systemwide light-rail ridership has fallen sharply even as buses and other modes show mixed results. Light-rail forecasts have a long, consistent record of overpromising and underdelivering. Planners assume dense, transit-oriented development and mode shifts that have never materialize at the projected scale. The pattern repeats: rosy models, then empty seats, then more subsidies.

Light rail never pays for itself. Fare revenue covers only a fraction of operating costs often well under 30 percent nationally for light-rail systems, and frequently lower after the pandemic. Capital costs are sunk forever; operating losses become permanent drains on local budgets. Minnesota will spend hundreds of millions every year to run trains that could not survive without continuous taxpayer support. Roads, bridges, and buses move far more people at lower cost per trip. Light rail locks regions into rigid, expensive corridors that serve political constituencies and construction interests more reliably than actual travelers.

Worse, crime follows light rail. The existing Green and Blue lines have been plagued by disorder, open drug use, assaults, robberies, and even shootings on trains and at stations. Federal data has repeatedly shown Twin Cities light rail ranking among the highest in the nation for personal security events and assault-related injuries relative to passenger miles. Businesses along the Green Line corridor have complained for years about vandalism, public drug use, fights, and customers driven away. Metro Transit has been forced into repeated security crackdowns, extra agents, private guards at problem stations, and multi-agency initiatives just to manage the problems the trains themselves help concentrate and move. Extending the line into additional suburbs will not magically change this dynamic; it will export the same issues farther out. It’s almost as if that was part of the plan. To a lefty, they’d view the exportation of crime as “fairness.”

This project is a classic boondoggle. Decades of planning, nine years late, costs more than doubled, ridership projections frozen in a pre-pandemic fantasy, an operating model that guarantees ongoing deficits, and a proven pattern of importing crime and disorder along the route. We Minnesotans will be forced to keep paying for the privilege of subsidizing a system that was never going to pencil out, and brings its own set of problems with it.

If it’s such a great idea, it shouldn’t have to be subsidized.

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