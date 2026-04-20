There are bold ideas, there are bad ideas, and then there are ideas so detached from reality that only a Democrat could dream it up. Minnesota’s proposed “climate superfund” bill falls squarely into that last category—a policy that promises to punish oil companies for the past while somehow, magically, not costing you anything in the present.

So who is the genius that dreamed this idiocy up?

Climate Cultist and proud Democrat Ann Johnson Stewart.

Not sure if Ann actually believes in the climate nonsense or, if she just dreamt up some new way to extort money for the greedy government because those son-of-a-bitches on the DFL side just can’t stop spending. She’s a typical DFLer that can not answer two important questions. How much is enough? And who determines how much is enough? That side can’t answer those questions because it’s above their pay grade. They aren’t qualified.

Delusional supporters insist this is a clever bit of policy engineering: slap massive retroactive fees on energy companies for emissions going back decades, collect tens of billions of dollars, and use the money to fund climate projects without Minnesotans noticing so much as a bump in their monthly bills. It’s the legislative equivalent of claiming you can run your snowblower all winter without ever buying gas.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—hardly a group known for subtlety—looks at the same proposal and says, in effect: are you kidding? Their warning is simple: when you hit companies with enormous costs, those costs don’t vanish into thin air. They show up at the pump, on your utility bill, in your grocery receipt, and baked into the price of just about everything that has to be made, moved, or heated in Minnesota. And, those businesses will leave taking their tax base and jobs with them to a more business friendly state. But knowing the greedy DFL, they’d invent an exit tax like California. The proper response to that would be to laugh, and tell the state to stuff it, and not pay it.

But supporters actually wave this away with a straight face. “Don’t worry,” they say, “this is based on past emissions.” As if corporations will shrug, write a check for billions, and vow never to mention it again. Apparently, in this version of economics, companies absorb massive financial hits out of sheer goodwill, like a charitable donation—no price adjustments, no cost recovery, no consequences.

That’s delusional thinking with a fiscal note.

Let’s translate this into the real world. If you fine a company billions of dollars, it has exactly three options: cut costs, reduce investment, or raise prices. None of those outcomes are good for Minnesota families. You either lose jobs, lose economic activity, or pay more for everyday necessities. Often, you get all three.

And then there’s the retroactive aspect—the idea that today’s businesses can be billed for activities that were legal, common, and in many cases encouraged decades ago. That’s not just controversial and ridiculous; it’s a legal minefield. It sends a clear message to anyone thinking about investing in Minnesota: today’s rules are temporary, and tomorrow’s penalties are unpredictable. Thanks but no thanks.

You’re not just targeting “big oil.” You’re targeting the entire system that keeps homes warm in January, shelves stocked in February, and businesses running year-round.

And here’s the part that gets lost in the rhetoric: Minnesota families are already paying for energy, already paying for infrastructure, and already dealing with inflation that has stretched household budgets thin. The idea that they can absorb another layer of hidden costs—while being told it’s someone else’s problem—is not just unrealistic. It’s insulting.

In the end, the “climate superfund” idea asks Minnesotans to believe two things at once: that massive new costs can be imposed on a critical industry, and that those costs will never find their way back to consumers. You don’t need an economics degree to see the insanity. You just need a utility bill.

If this is what passes for serious policy, it’s no wonder people are skeptical. The only thing more ambitious than the bill itself is the expectation that voters won’t notice who actually ends up paying for it.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness