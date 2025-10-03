I thought DEI was now illegal, it unfortunately is not. There are practices within the DEI umbrella that are illegal. DEI has been gutted, but still exists.

In a time when Minnesota faces a looming $6 billion budget deficit and ongoing issues with fraud, waste, and abuse in state programs, the Walz and the DFL’s wrong decision to hire two new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) consultants at salaries exceeding $100,000 each is irresponsible.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) recent job postings for these positions, which focus on embedding DEI principles into policies and practices, come at a time when state agencies should be prioritizing efficiency and accountability. Instead, the MDH is expanding its bureaucracy with high-paying roles that most taxpayers find abhorrent.

This is a department that is too big and should face some big cuts in its budget along with a lot of oversight. You may remember this very state agency was rocked with scandal in early July, and I see under Walz and DFL leadership, they are still given a free pass with no accountability.

Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Jeff Backer, have expressed concern over this expenditure, especially considering the state’s financial challenges. Backer, co-chair of the health finance and policy committee, has criticized the hiring of these DEI consultants, emphasizing the need to address pressing issues like fraud and to ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely.

Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Minnesota’s hiring practices, including the MDH’s DEI initiatives, for potential race- and sex-based discrimination.

We deserve a government that prioritizes effective service delivery and prudent use of resources over expanding bureaucratic structures with questionable justifications.

In conclusion, the hiring of DEI consultants at such high salaries during a budget crisis is a clear example of misplaced priorities.

