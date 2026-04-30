Minnesota doesn’t just want roads, bridges, and public buildings built anymore, it wants them built according to a leftist political script.

Under rules administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, contractors bidding on publicly funded construction projects aren’t just judged on cost, safety record, or ability to deliver on time. They’re required to submit workforce plans tied to so-called “goals” for hiring based on race and gender. Call it what you want, “participation goals,” “good-faith efforts,” the message is unmistakable: political compliance is now part of the price of doing business with the state.

Let’s be blunt. This isn’t about building better infrastructure. It’s about embedding a bullshit ideology into the contracting process.

For decades, public construction operated on a simple premise: the best-qualified contractor wins the job. That meant experience, efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness. Now? Contractors are expected to navigate a bureaucratic maze of workforce certifications, reporting requirements, and demographic targets before they even pour a yard of concrete.

No one is fooled by the semantics. When the state sets numerical “goals” tied to race and gender, and then requires contractors to document how they’ll meet them, that’s not neutral policy—it’s government-directed social engineering, which is a good part of Fascist economic ideology, done here by none other than Democrats. They just soften the language. You shouldn’t be surprised, they’re Democrats.

Large firms with compliance departments can absorb this. Smaller, independent contractors, the backbone of Minnesota’s construction economy cannot. They get squeezed out, just like during Covid when state government cracked down on small business and left the big box stores alone.

Supporters will argue: “These aren’t quotas—they’re just goals.” But when those goals are tied to state approval, oversight, and reporting, it’s obvious what it is, and what it isn’t, and isn’t “goals.”

Contractors understand the reality: if you want to stay in good standing with the state, you don’t ignore the targets. You structure your hiring practices around them.

That’s not a free market. That’s government coercion. The same thing that happened to businesses in Germany between 1933 and 1945.

When government contracts are influenced by demographic targets, it raises a basic question: Are projects being awarded based on merit, or on politics? Here in Minnesota it’s politics. You can’t argue otherwise, there’s just too much evidence.

Minnesota has real infrastructure needs. Aging bridges. Expanding suburbs. Rural access challenges. None of those problems are solved by forcing contractors to draft diversity paperwork.

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