Here’s the hard truth: Minnesota’s Department of Human Services isn’t protecting families. A new audit from the Office of the Legislative Auditor found that DHS ignored at least three kickback complaints in the state’s Medicaid-funded autism program—claiming it didn’t have the authority. The kicker? It did. For decades.

This isn’t bureaucracy—it’s negligence. Children with autism depend on Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) therapy. Kickbacks redirect resources away from care and into private pockets, while Minnesota families and taxpayers are left paying the bill.

This isn’t new. For decades, liberal-leaning bureaucrats have treated caution as a policy, letting fraud quietly flourish in Medicaid and other state programs. Whistleblowers raise alarms. Complaints pile up. Millions of dollars go unprotected. And DHS repeatedly chooses inaction over enforcement.

Lawmakers finally clarified DHS’s authority in 2025—but that law should have never been needed. Authority wasn’t missing. Accountability was. Minnesota families deserve enforcement, not excuses. Taxpayers deserve oversight, not bureaucratic passivity.

It’s time for a DHS that actually does its job. That means investigating fraud, sanctioning offenders, and defending both families and taxpayer dollars. Anything less is failure—by design.

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