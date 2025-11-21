Minnesota isn’t just “falling behind.” It’s being run into the ground at full speed by Democrats who think economics is optional, math is offensive, and businesses exist to be milked until they pack up and flee.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce report didn’t reveal anything Republicans didn’t already know—it simply confirmed what every business owner, every taxpayer, and every family with a moving truck already figured out: Democrat control has turned Minnesota from a powerhouse into a punchline.

Let’s lay it out:

GDP growth? Weak .

Job growth? Near the bottom of the nation .

Labor force? Shrinking while other states boom .

Migration? We’re losing people faster than California.

Yes—California.

We’re now competing with the worst-run states in America for who can drive out residents the fastest.

And why? Because Democrat leadership is addicted—utterly addicted—to taxing, spending, regulating, and lecturing. These people treat businesses like criminals, success like a sin, and prosperity like a threat to their political power.

Minnesota voters gave Democrats total control, and what did they deliver?

The largest tax hike in state history—during a record surplus.

A government so bloated it needs its own zip code.

Policies that punish work, punish investment, and punish anyone with ambition.

Meanwhile, what’s happening across state borders?

South Dakota is poaching our businesses.

Wisconsin is poaching our workers.

Iowa is poaching our families.

Minnesota is becoming the Midwest’s donor state—exporting talent and importing taxes.

Democrats spend every waking moment chasing ideological pet projects instead of focusing on growth. They’re so desperate to engineer society from the top down that they can’t see the economy collapsing under their feet.

Minnesota didn’t get here by accident.

This is what happens when leaders believe government creates wealth, when regulators believe they know better than job creators, and when lawmakers believe the private sector exists to fund their dreams of a centrally planned utopia.

Republicans warned them. Repeatedly. Loudly. For years.

We said their tax hikes would kill competitiveness.

We said their anti-business rhetoric would chase employers out.

We said their spending spree was unsustainable.

They didn’t listen.

And now the bill has arrived.

Minnesota doesn’t need another task force, another blue-ribbon panel, or another tone-deaf lecture from politicians who’ve never signed a paycheck in their lives.

Minnesota needs a hard reset.

Cut taxes.

Slash regulations.

Stop demonizing the people who actually generate jobs.

And for once—just once—listen to the people who know how an economy works.

Democrats drove Minnesota into a ditch.

Leave a comment

Share Minnesota Madness