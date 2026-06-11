The headline refers to findings from the 2026 Annie E. Casey Foundation KIDS COUNT Data Book, which tracks child well-being across states.

This is what happens when you don’t teach, but indoctrinate instead. The kids don’t learn, they’re just indoctrinated drones that will never achieve in life, but they’ll be good leftists! Unfortunately for Minnesota kids, that’s the whole point.

Reading and math proficiency are major concerns: About 69% of Minnesota fourth graders were not proficient in reading. About 66% of eighth graders were not proficient in math.

The percentage of fourth graders not proficient in reading increased by 7 percentage points between 2019 and 2024, a larger decline than the national average increase of 4 points.

And to think, Gov. Tim Walz was a teacher, and proud of it. He proclaimed that no other governor knows education better than he. And that he will make Minnesota education great again.

He made it worse.

Mississippi is doing better than Minnesota.

Money is not the problem. The Walz administration has spent more on education, way more, a disproportionate amount more, than at any time in history, and our schools and students are failing. Like I said, money is not the problem.

I think we all know what is.

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