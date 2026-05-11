Minnesota Secretary of State, Steve Simon (DFL)

Minnesota DFL officials continue to defend the state’s Election Day “vouching” system as a secure and longstanding feature of voting access. But the revelation that nearly 19,000 people used vouching during the 2024 election should trigger far more scrutiny than state DFL leaders appear willing to tolerate.

Minnesota remains one of the few states that allows a registered voter to verify another voter’s residency in lieu of standard documentation. Leftists frame the process as compassionate and practical. Most of us see a system that asks the public to accept unusually weak verification standards for one of the most important functions in a constitutional republic, that is easy to defraud.

That concern is not irrational. Elections depend on confidence as much as procedure. Once citizens begin to believe the rules are loose, inconsistent, or vulnerable to abuse, institutional trust deteriorates rapidly, and people not allowed to vote, do.

DFL State officials argue that vouching represented less than 1% of all ballots cast in 2024 and that most cases involved address updates rather than entirely new registrations. But do we know that for sure, or are we supposed to take DFLers Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon’s word? That’s the equivalent of John Dillinger and “Ma” Barker providing security at the local bank.

Those two are ignoring subpoena’s for opening up the voter rolls for inspection, and have repeatedly denied officials from accessing them. If you have nothing to hide you don’t do that. Only guilty people with something to hide do that.

Five thousand new voter registrations through vouching is not a trivial number. Nor is it unreasonable for us to ask how thoroughly those registrations were verified afterward, how many triggered discrepancies, or how aggressively the state audits the process.

Unanswered and ignored questions we have the right to have answers to.

Remember, thanks to Walz and the DFL pass out driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. They can vote by presenting that license, even though we were repeatedly assured that would not be possible as the license’s would be clearly different and marked. They aren’t. They’re the same as yours and mine. No different. Tim Walz and the DFL lied to us all with the intent of stacking the deck for DFL votes.

Don’t act so surprised. They are Democrats, and this is what Democrats do.

See Minnesota Elections Director from the Secretary of State’s office, Paul Linnell admit illegal aliens could vote using a license in a hearing ⬇️

This state is so crooked and corrupt everywhere, top to bottom (by the DFL) it touches everything, every aspect of your life as a Minnesotan. It so deep and so entrenched it is very likely unsalvageable, and should be declared a wreck. I can’t even wrap my mind around it all, it’s too massive.

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