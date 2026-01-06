The Minnesota DFL spent years pushing electric vehicles like a religion. Buy one, they said. The future depends on it. Subsidies, rebates, press conferences, ribbon cuttings — all paid for by taxpayers. You followed the rules. You bought the car they told you to buy.

And now, starting this month, they’re punishing you for it.

The EV fee hike isn’t an accident. It isn’t a miscalculation. It’s not about “fairness.” It’s the predictable endgame of one-party DFL rule.

They didn’t just raise the fee — they reengineered it to grow forever. Tie it to vehicle value. Tie it to age. Make sure the bill is highest when the car is newest and families are already stretched thin. Build a system where the state never loses, no matter what you do.

DFL leadership is insulting Minnesotans by calling this a gas-tax replacement. If this were about road use, fees would be based on mileage or vehicle weight. They aren’t because EV owners are politically convenient prey: affluent enough to squeeze, fragmented enough not to fight back.

This is classic DFL governance:

Mandate behavior

Subsidize it just long enough to force adoption

Then tax it into the ground once people are locked in

They did it with cigarettes. They did it with health insurance. Now they’re doing it with cars.

And the insult doesn’t stop at registration. Oh no. They also approved a per-kilowatt tax on public fast charging — taxing you for plugging in. Imagine if the state installed meters on gas pumps labeled “compliance fee.” That’s what this is.

If the state can do this to electric car owners — the very people they once celebrated — they can do it to anyone. Heat pumps. Home retrofits. Smart meters. Mileage tracking. Whatever comes next will follow the same pattern: incentives now, punishment later.

So remember this moment. Remember who promised savings and delivered a bill. Remember who told you to “do the right thing” and then changed the rules in the middle of the game like they always do.

The lesson of Minnesota’s EV fee hike is brutally clear:

The DFL wants permanent control.

And drivers are just another revenue source to be drained.

You complied.

They cashed in.

And they’ll do it again — unless voters stop them.

Stopping them means not voting for any DFL candidate.

