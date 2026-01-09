Minnesota taxpayers are being robbed, and the man sworn to stop it — Attorney General Keith Ellison — is shrugging his shoulders. In a jaw-dropping display of arrogance, Ellison recently told reporters his office has “done enough” to combat fraud, dismissing criticism as “not a serious thing.” Let that sink in: he thinks millions of stolen taxpayer dollars are trivial, and he’s done his job.

Ellison brags about prosecuting a few Medicaid fraud cases only because he had no choice while entire programs are systematically looted under his watch. Meanwhile, families, seniors, and workers who play by the rules are paying the price for his inaction. Ellison doesn’t just fail to stop fraud — he emboldens the fraudsters.

When Republicans tried to expand the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Ellison turned it into a political blame game. He didn’t fight for Minnesotans, he fought with Republican lawmakers.

Under Ellison, Minnesota has become a fraud sanctuary. Pandemic relief funds, welfare programs, and taxpayer dollars vanish like smoke, while Ellison waves it off as politics. This is not just a failure of competence — it is a betrayal, a signal that some politicians’ loyalty to ideology matters more than protecting citizens’ hard-earned money.

Ellison’s smug assertion that he’s “done enough” is an insult to every Minnesotan who works hard and pays taxes. Fraud is serious. Ellison? He is not. He is a political hack hiding behind convictions and talking points while thieves run rampant. He’s a con man, a bullshit artist.

We need an attorney general who treats crime seriously, who fights fraud with ferocity, and who answers to the public, not the political left. Ellison has proven he is unfit, uninterested, and unapologetically partisan. If inaction and arrogance were crimes, Keith Ellison would be serving time.

It’s time for Ellison to go.

