Minnesota has a growing terrorism problem, and the latest case proves it. Abdisatar Ahmed Hassan, a 23-year-old from the Twin Cities, pleaded guilty to attempting to join ISIS. He tried twice in December to travel from Minnesota to Somalia to fight for terrorist savages. He waved an ISIS flag in his car, praised attacks on Americans, and believed he could simply walk away to join jihadists overseas. Thankfully, federal law enforcement stopped him. But his case should force Minnesota’s DFL leaders to face hard truths they’ve been ignoring for decades.

Our buffoon of a governor and every single member of his party love to say, “Diversity is our strength!” And what I’ve been saying for just as long. “No it isn’t, it’s weakness that one day will be turned against us.”

For years, Minnesota has seen this troubling pattern. Young men from Minneapolis–St. Paul have been charged with attempting to join ISIS or other terrorist groups. Yet instead of confronting this issue head-on, DFL leaders treat it as a political inconvenience. Governor Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar prefer talking about “equity” and “diversity” and all the rest of that stupid, nonsensical bullshit, rather than addressing the what’s happening in our own neighborhoods. This is negligence and extreme cowardice. We know for a fact Walz and the DFL are cowards, we all bore witness to that during the riots.

Hassan’s case exposes the cracks in Minnesota’s public safety strategy. Local officials have not invested enough in counterterrorism. Federal law enforcement is left to fill the gaps, intervening only after dangerous actors are ready to act.

Minnesotans deserve safe streets and honest leaders who will confront threats openly. Instead, Hassan’s case shows that our DFL overlords are failing dramatically.

We normal, everyday Minnesotans have been sounding the alarm for years: weak law enforcement, lax oversight, and political reluctance create openings for violence. Hassan’s guilty plea is proof that those warnings were well-founded. Minnesota cannot afford to keep treating terrorism as someone else’s problem. Strong leadership starts here, in St. Paul, with a commitment to safety over slogans, DEI, and “celebrating diversity.”

As we Minnesotans head to the ballot box next year, Hassan’s case should not be forgotten. It is not just a court case—it is a symbol of failure.

We deserve leaders who put safety first. The upcoming elections are not just a contest for political power—they are a choice about whether Minnesota will face threats honestly or continue down a path of dangerous denial.

