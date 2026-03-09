Just when you think lawmakers in Minnesota have exhausted their supply of creative ways to spend other people’s money, a new proposal appears to prove you wrong. The latest idea circulating at the Capitol is the so-called “climate superfund,” a plan promoted by DFL legislators like Ann Johnson Stewart and Athena Hollins. According to its supporters, the plan will force large fossil-fuel companies to pay billions for historical carbon emissions and use the money to fix everything from flooding to infrastructure problems.

In other words, it’s the political equivalent of finding an ATM labeled “Big Oil” and assuming it will spit out unlimited cash.

The pitch is familiar. We’re told this fund will hold corporations accountable for the fairy tale of climate change and relieve Minnesota taxpayers of the financial burden of future environmental damage. The bill would retroactively penalize companies for emissions stretching back decades, long before today’s climate politics existed. Apparently, in this new legislative time machine, activities that were legal, necessary, and encouraged at the time are now grounds for massive financial punishment.

It’s a fascinating theory of governance: if politicians decide they dislike something enough decades later, they can simply rewrite history and send someone the bill. It’s called government greed.

Of course, the marketing slogan is “polluter pays.” But in reality, energy companies don’t operate in a vacuum. They produce the fuels that power our cars, heat our homes, and keep our lights on during Minnesota winters that regularly plunge well below zero. If the state suddenly slaps enormous fees on those companies, the costs won’t vanish into thin air. They will flow directly to consumers in the form of higher energy prices.

We all know where that will lead. The DFL will have to invent a new program to help the people pay their higher energy bills that they (the DFL) themselves created through this boneheaded climate tax. They’ll need new taxes to fund the program so guess who will be footing the bill. And all of this additional crap would not be necessary had they decided not to target energy for new, unreasonable taxes. Hopefully this brilliant idea never makes it out of committee.

So while the proposal is sold as sticking it to distant corporate villains, the actual people paying the tab will be Minnesota families opening their utility bills in January.

Then there’s the matter of the fund itself. Politicians insist it will be used responsibly for climate resilience, infrastructure upgrades, and environmental programs. But history suggests that large government funds have a funny habit of becoming irresistible targets for every spending priority under the sun. Once billions of dollars begin accumulating in a state-managed account, it doesn’t take much imagination to predict how quickly the definition of “climate related” spending might expand.

Need money for a new program? Call it climate resilience.

Need money for a pet infrastructure project? Climate adaptation sounds good.

Need money for something that has nothing to do with either? With enough bureaucratic creativity, that can probably be labeled climate policy too.

There’s also the small matter of legality. Similar laws in other states have already triggered fierce legal battles, with energy companies arguing that states cannot impose retroactive penalties for global emissions. If Minnesota follows the same path, taxpayers may end up financing years of expensive litigation—ironically in the name of a policy supposedly designed to save them money.

But perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the proposal is its underlying assumption: that Minnesota lawmakers can somehow reshape the global energy economy from St. Paul. Fossil fuels power modern civilization. They heat homes, grow food, move goods, and sustain entire industries. Pretending that one state legislature can retroactively punish the companies that made modern life possible—and somehow emerge with a free pile of money—is less a policy solution than a political fantasy.

