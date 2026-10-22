A young woman told the Russian-born agitator to “go back to your own country, bitch” after he and his crew screamed at people outside a Riley Gaines event. Within hours the state’s establishment propaganda press, Star Tribune, FOX 9, Bring Me The News, descended like a pack of hungry wolves. They branded her remarks “hateful” and “racist,” demanded institutional punishment, and cheered as the Catholic university opened an investigation. The entire apparatus snapped into formation: conservative student equals bigot; left-wing street thug equals sacred victim.

Those people are such pussies. “She said, go back to where you came from.” Big fuckin’ deal. The bitch should go back to Moscow, you know, where he came from. He’s a piece of shit who needs to get a beating from fucking with the wrong person. He deserves it.

What they deliberately buried is the actual character of the so-called “man” she confronted. Derek Torstenson is a vulgar agitator whose public identity is built on megaphone abuse, obscenity, and deliberate escalation. He carries a fan and signs that scream “CUNT.” He has shoved that same filth in people’s faces at women’s sports protests, outside churches on Easter, and wherever else he can manufacture confrontation. He has been detained by police. He taunts officers, refuses to leave when ordered, and then runs donation pleas citing “mental health” while continuing the same disruptive circus. It’s professional-grade harassment dressed up as activism.

Minnesota’s media knew this record. They chose to erase it. They omitted the “CUNT” sign. They ignored the documented history of provocation and near-violence. When directly asked why they sanitized Torstenson and focused solely on the student’s reaction, they refused to answer. That silence is the operating procedure of a captured press corps that functions as an enforcement arm for leftist ideology. Facts that damage the preferred narrative are memory-holed. Language that embarrasses the left’s street soldiers is suppressed. Institutional power is then mobilized against the person who refused to stay silent.

The double standard is pure and ugly. A man can wave a “CUNT” sign, scream through a megaphone, and harass attendees at a women’s event, and the media treats him as a protected class. A student who pushes back is treated as a moral criminal who must be investigated and publicly shamed. Journalism. Oh please, that shit isn’t journalism that’s for damned sure. It’s the systematic protection of left-wing shit, and the systematic destruction of anyone who refuses to submit.

Derek Torstenson is a vulgar agitator who deserves getting his head bashed in. Minnesota’s legacy media are his willing accomplices, propagandists who will smear a student, ignore the filth waved in her face, and then pretend they are defending “values.” They’re the reason they are becoming more and more irrelevant, along with being the most hated profession in America. Trust in the media has cratered so far, it really can’t go much lower, and the dumb bastards still haven’t figured it out.

Hey! Look at this! ⬇️

It’s Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison! That Soviet piece of shit Torstenson’s protecter. The corruption and shit is everywhere in this national embarrassment of a state called, Minnesota.

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